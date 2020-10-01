TGI Fridays® Reinvents Menu With Beyond Meat®

Fridays was one of the first casual dining restaurants to offer the Beyond Burger ® and is once again expanding the menu to introduce new dishes. Developed by TGI Fridays corporate chef, Beyond Chili™ is a warm, flavor-packed chili featuring Beyond Meat's plant-based ground meat, Beyond Beef. The plant-based meat options at Fridays don't end there — in addition to Beyond Chili, guests can now order Beyond Chili Loaded Potato Skins, Beyond Chili Ballpark Nachos, and a Beyond Chili Cheeseburger — as well as the Beyond Meat Cheeseburger that's been a favorite on the menu since 2018.

Fridays sees the plant-based trend growing and believes the taste, health benefits and versatility of plant-based meat signifies its exponential potential. The brand has found the following data:

The presence of "'plant-based" on U.S. menus has increased by more than 3,000% over the past four years. Furthermore, Datassential expects it to jump another 70% over the next four years. (Source: Datassential Menu Trends)

More than eight in 10 U.S. consumers are "aware" of "plant-based" and more than half (54%) of consumers have tried it. (Source: Datassential FLAVOR)

74% of consumers are trying to eat less meat since the onset of COVID-19, and 61% of consumers are open to restaurants featuring more plant-based products. (Source: Datassential Coronavirus Report 18)

Plant-based protein is more than a trend, it's here to stay. 83% of consumers believe that diets higher in plant-based protein are a "fundamental change that will last for a long time or forever." (Source: Mattson Survey 2020)

About 64% of all Americans "like" or "love" potato skins with 28% saying "love." (Source: Datassential FLAVOR)

"We're about making everyone feel welcome here and that means having more than one or two plant-based meat options on our menu for people, whether they're plant-based eaters or meat eaters," said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer. "Plus, Beyond Beef tastes amazing, so this is something you're definitely going to want to try. With five menu items featuring Beyond Meat, there's something for everyone."

Beyond Beef is made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs or synthetic colors and flavors, and is designed to replicate the taste and texture of ground beef while being better for people and the planet.

Although demand is increasing, some restaurants might only provide one or two plant-based alternatives for its guests. As TGI Fridays continues to innovate for its guests, the international restaurant chain expects other restaurants to follow. Even its Loaded Potato Skin , who is running for President , approves. "I love it. Potatoes loaded up with Beyond Chili? I'm in," he says.

