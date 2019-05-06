TGI Fridays™ Sweetens the Deal on Whiskey-Glazed Dishes with All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp

"Our guests love that Fridays is their destination for endless enjoyment," said Cindy Syracuse, TGI Fridays Vice President of Marketing. "Our Signature Whiskey Glaze has been one of our most crave-able tastes since the beginning. Guests simply can't get enough of it. So, we figured, why not create even more ways to enjoy it with savory shrimp for dunking in whiskey glaze? After all, who doesn't love the idea of being rich on shrimp?"

Guests may choose from either breaded shrimp or coconut shrimp to add to any of the new limited-time-only dishes offering All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp:

Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed Ribs (Full Rack)

Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed Chicken & Shrimp Duo

Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed Chicken, Shrimp, & Ribs Trio

Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed 6 oz. Sirloin

But All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp on select dishes isn't the only crave-worthy offering going on at TGI Fridays. Guests can also make happy hour even happier with Fridays' Margarita May-nia featuring the classic Fridays 'Rita – for just $5 every day, all day and late night, every night for the entire month of May. "Margaritas have long been one of our most popular-selling beverages. Making them $5 every day, all the time, means every hour is Happy Hour at Fridays," added Syracuse.

The limited-time-only Whiskey-Glazed additions, $5 Fridays 'Rita, and All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp are available where permitted, while supplies last. Participation may vary. Guests are encouraged to check their local Fridays for availability.

"Indulging in all the whiskey-glazed goodness you want, while enjoying your fill of all-you-can-eat shrimp and sipping on a classic margarita, is enough to make anyone feel like they're living the rich life," added Syracuse. "Living large, savoring every last drop of flavor is exactly what the spirit of Fridays is all about."

Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Dine-in only. Local laws apply regarding the days and times alcohol is available for purchase. Must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly. Other restrictions or exclusions may apply as required by local liquor laws and policies.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards ® and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

Peyton@inklinkmarketing.com

888-869-7899

SOURCE TGI Fridays

Related Links

http://www.Fridays.com

