TGI Fridays® Unveils Major Menu Evolution with New Grilled & Sauced Menu

The new Grilled & Sauced menu helps guests perfectly personalize any meal with nine signature sauces and rubs and six top quality, flame-grilled proteins.

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays is launching an all-new menu to serve Fridays™ fans with exciting innovation and irresistible flavor. Available now, the brand's elevated Grilled & Sauced menu lets guests customize the TGI Fridays menu like never before with a selection of bold, flavorful sauces and top quality proteins to mix and match however they'd like.

"This is the biggest change to the TGI Fridays menu since we first launched Whiskey Glaze in the 90s," said Brandon Coleman III, President at TGI Fridays US. "Our guests love bold, exciting flavors and the new Grilled & Sauced menu delivers just that. Guests can mix and match quality proteins with our four new sauces like Al Pastor, Korean Red Chile, and my personal favorite, Spiked Orange Glaze made with Hennessy."

The must-try Grilled & Sauced menu takes meal personalization to flavorful new heights. With a selection of flame-grilled proteins, mouth-watering sauces and signature sides, the Grilled & Sauced menu gives guests the freedom to customize the tasty, top-notch meal of their dreams in three deliciously easy steps:

1. Pick a Protein: Expertly seasoned to pair well with any rub or sauce, guests can choose from a selection of six top-tier proteins – including 6oz Sustainably-Raised Salmon, a half or whole rack of Slow-Cooked Ribs, two 5oz Grilled Chicken Breasts, 8oz Flat Iron Steak, 6oz Center Cut Sirloin or 12oz New York Strip – each cooked with fire on an open-air char-broiler grill.

2. Select a Sauce: To turn the flavor up a notch, guests can select any sauce or rub their taste buds desire, including legendary fan-favorite Fridays sauces as well as four all-new sauces inspired by the cultural flavors Fridays guests know and love, including:

NEW Spiked Orange Glaze made with Hennessy: Infused with Hennessy V.S Cognac, this sauce has notes of orange and garlic to make for a sweet and sticky sauce

Infused with Hennessy V.S Cognac, this sauce has notes of orange and garlic to make for a sweet and sticky sauce NEW Al Pastor : Smoky chipotle pepper flavor is garnished with pineapple and cilantro to bring a burst of freshness to this sauce

: Smoky chipotle pepper flavor is garnished with pineapple and cilantro to bring a burst of freshness to this sauce NEW Korean Red Chile: This bold and spicy sauce is layered with garlic and citrus flavor, and garnished with sesame seeds, crushed chili flakes and parsley

This bold and spicy sauce is layered with garlic and citrus flavor, and garnished with sesame seeds, crushed chili flakes and parsley NEW Nashville Hot: Zesty and bright, this layered sauce comes together with savory spices, chili peppers and fresh jalapenos

Zesty and bright, this layered sauce comes together with savory spices, chili peppers and fresh jalapenos NEW Dry Rub: The best of sweet and savory worlds come together in this rub, created with a blend of savory herbs and spices

The best of sweet and savory worlds come together in this rub, created with a blend of savory herbs and spices Apple Butter BBQ: A tangy and rich Tennessee BBQ, this sauce is loaded with notes of apple spice and sweetness

A tangy and rich Tennessee BBQ, this sauce is loaded with notes of apple spice and sweetness Signature Whiskey-Glaze: Made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, this fan-favorite, sweet and savory sauce is a Fridays classic

Made with Tennessee Whiskey, this fan-favorite, sweet and savory sauce is a Fridays classic Jamie Foxx's Foxx on the Roxx BBQ: This rich and sweet sauce is kicked up with a touch of spice and Foxx's own BSB Brown Sugar Whiskey

This rich and sweet sauce is kicked up with a touch of spice and Foxx's own BSB Brown Sugar Whiskey Whiskey-Glaze Blaze®: Think Whiskey-Glaze, but with an extra touch of heat, this sauce is garnished with sesame seeds, crushed chili flakes and parsley

3. Add the Sides: Guests complete their Grilled & Sauced customization by choosing two sides including favorites like Garlic-Butter Broccoli or Seasoned Fries, or new side offerings including Broccoli Slaw and Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad. Guests can also upgrade to premium sides, including new choices like Four Cheese Mac & Cheese, Elote Street Corn or Garlic-Butter Green Beans with Bacon or familiar premium favorites like Giant Onion Rings or a Side Caesar Salad.

To accompany the elevated new offerings, TGI Fridays has fans quenched and covered with a selection of new and refreshing summer cocktails, including:

NEW Cooling Paloma : This sensational sip is blended with Lunazul Blanco 100% Agave Tequila, hand-picked mint, agave, fresh citrus and Fever-Tree Sparkling Grapefruit Soda

: This sensational sip is blended with Lunazul Blanco 100% Agave Tequila, hand-picked mint, agave, fresh citrus and Fever-Tree Sparkling Grapefruit Soda NEW Pineapple Mezcarita: Featuring El Silencio Mezcal, Cointreau, pineapple, agave and fresh citrus, this sip is sure taste like a summer getaway

Featuring El Silencio Mezcal, Cointreau, pineapple, agave and fresh citrus, this sip is sure taste like a summer getaway NEW Hella Old Fashioned: Bulleit Bourbon, simple syrup, Hella Aromatic Bitters and flamed orange pack this beverage with delicious flavor

Bulleit Bourbon, simple syrup, Hella Aromatic Bitters and flamed orange pack this beverage with delicious flavor NEW Lavender Fields Lemon Drop Martini: SKYY Vodka, Cointreau, lemon, lavender and simply syrup combine for a fresh and zesty drink

SKYY Vodka, Cointreau, lemon, lavender and simply syrup combine for a fresh and zesty drink NEW The Legacy: Satisfy your taste buds with a punched-up sidecar made with Hennessy V.S Cognac, Maker's Mark Bourbon , lemon, orange and agave

Fans can get their hands on the all-new Grilled & Sauced menu when they dine at participating TGI Fridays restaurants nationwide or place an order for pickup or delivery. To learn more about TGI Fridays, find a restaurant, and start an order online, visit Fridays.com .

