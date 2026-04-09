THALES ACADEMY PITTSBORO EXPANDING TO FULL PRE-K THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS, ADDING TWO NEW BUILDINGS IN 2027

"Our Chatham County families have been requesting a high school expansion at our Pittsboro campus, and we are so glad to bring this request to reality and add facilities to enhance the educational experience for students across all grades there," says Bob Luddy, Founder, Thales Academy.

Located in the growing, award-winning planned community of Chatham Park, the Thales Academy Pittsboro campus's additional buildings will feature Thales Academy's state-of-the art facilities. New construction will include: 1) A two-story school upper grades academic building designed with Thales Academy's distinguished tall, classical columns entryway and large floor-to-ceiling glass windows providing abundant natural light in all classrooms; 2) A standalone gymnatorium of a similar aesthetic, featuring a weight room, indoor volleyball and basketball courts, locker rooms, and a curtained stage along with fully equipped engineering lab classrooms with tools and equipment for the school's Luddy Institute of Technology (LIT) pre-engineering program and the Luddy Industrial Arts (LIA) program courses. Outfitted with the latest safety and security features, including controlled-access doors, security cameras, and background check systems for all visitors, all buildings on the campus employ advanced HVAC units, which provide up to 100% outdoor air for superior indoor air quality.

"We can't wait for all of our students to enjoy the new facilities and for our junior high students to have the ability to continue to attend high school at Thales Academy Pittsboro," says Nikki Evans, Head of School. "To have the privilege to serve an excellent education to students in Pre-K through high school is an exciting milestone for our campus."

Thales Academy strives to keep tuition reasonable—annual tuition at Thales Academy Pittsboro is $7,600/year or less (depending on grade), and scholarships and payment plans are available. Applications are still open for the upcoming school year, and applications for the 2027–2028 school year will open later this summer.

"We invite families to come take a tour of Thales Academy Pittsboro and see our campus in action," Evans says. "It is the best way to get a feel for our school and our community and experience The Thales Way firsthand."

Interested families can learn more, schedule a visit, and apply online at: www.ThalesAcademy.org.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a K–12 network of classical schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals and seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, life skills, and civic responsibility through the use of an educational program rooted in Direct Instruction (K–5) and classical curriculum (6–12), with an emphasis on character development and practical skills development across all grades. This comprehensive curriculum creates a firm foundation for Thales Academy graduates to embody our Top 15 Outcomes and achieve success in various professions, continued studies at top colleges and universities, and other future endeavors. www.ThalesAcademy.org

SOURCE Thales Academy