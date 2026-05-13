THE 151st WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW TO MAKE ITS DEBUT ON NETFLIX LIVE FROM NYC IN FEBRUARY 2027

Group judging & Best in Show will be held on February 1-2 at Madison Square Garden live on Netflix, with daytime breed competitions at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center streamed on Tudum and the Westminster websites

Best in Show to be named by famed Norwegian judge and breeder Espen Engh

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark partnership, global media giant Netflix will be the new streaming home of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show when the iconic event returns to New York City in early 2027 for its 151st show, The Westminster Kennel Club announced today.

For the first time ever, Netflix will stream the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, America's second-longest continuously held sporting event, beginning in February 2027, with daytime breed competitions at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center streamed live simultaneously on Tudum.com and westminsterkennelclub.org and evening judging at Madison Square Garden live on Netflix February 1-2. Westminster's Canine Celebration will return for its fifth consecutive year on January 30 with thrilling canine competitions at the Javits Center, including the Masters Agility Championship, which will be taped and streamed at a later date. Tickets for all events are on sale now at westminsterkennelclub.org.

2027 Best in Show champion to be named by Espen Engh at Madison Square Garden and streamed live on Netflix February 2. Post this

"Following the momentum of Westminster's historic 150th event earlier this year, we are thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter with Netflix as our media partner," said Dr. Donald Sturz, President of The Westminster Kennel Club. "Bringing the Westminster Dog Show to Netflix not only expands the reach of this iconic event but also introduces the sport of dogs to new audiences around the world. We are dedicated to growing America's most beloved dog event year after year, inspiring new enthusiasts, and fans across generations to the wonderful sport of dogs."

"As a proud dog owner myself, it's a real pleasure and honor to partner with The Westminster Kennel Club to air its 151st show live around the world on Netflix next year," said Brandon Riegg, Vice President of Nonfiction Series & Sports at Netflix. "We're thrilled to showcase this prestigious and beloved event to an even broader global audience, celebrating the dogs, their handlers, and the fans who love them."

In a historic partnership brokered by Sports Media Advisors and Proskauer for The Westminster Kennel Club, Netflix will present the epic three-day, three-night competitive event that will feature over 3,000 champion dogs, representing 200 breeds from around the world, and culminating in the coveted Best in Show title on February 2, 2027, at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. For the complete schedule of Westminster Week events, please visit westminsterkennelclub.org.

Marking his fourth judging assignment at Westminster, Espen Engh, a third-generation Greyhound fancier, top champion breeder, world-renowned judge, and veterinarian by education, will serve as Best in Show judge. With four decades of judging experience spanning over 100 countries and an upcoming Best in Show judging assignment at Crufts in 2028, Engh is the only active judge to receive an invitation to award Best in Show at the two iconic shows domestically and abroad.

Seven highly respected group judges will make their selections over two nights at Madison Square Garden, with their winning dogs advancing to the Best in Show competition.

NIGHT 1

Mr. Ken Murray of Island Lake, IL will judge the Hound Group.

of Island Lake, IL will judge the Hound Group. Mr. Sei-ichiro Ishimaru of Tokyo, Japan will judge the Toy Group.

of Tokyo, Japan will judge the Toy Group. Mrs. Patricia Sosa of Madisonville, LA will judge the Non-Sporting Group.

of Madisonville, LA will judge the Non-Sporting Group. Mrs. Marilyn VanVleit of Salem, OR will judge the Herding Group.

NIGHT 2

Mrs. Kathy Lorentzen of Chesanin, MI will judge the Sporting Group.

of Chesanin, MI will judge the Sporting Group. Mr. Dana Cline of Albany, GA will judge the Working Group.

of Albany, GA will judge the Working Group. Mr. Clay Coady of Paradise Valley, AZ will judge the Terrier Group.

The finals for the 93rd Annual Junior Showmanship competition at Westminster, which highlights and supports dedicated youth in the sport of dogs, will be held on Tuesday, February 2 at The Garden and streamed live on Netflix. The Junior Showmanship Finals judge, Miss Lisa Gallizzo of Branchburg, NY, will name the Best Junior Handler.

For the complete judging panel, please visit westminsterkennelclub.org/judges.

Tickets for all events are on sale now and are available through westminsterkennelclub.org. For Javits group sales and ADA-accessible/companion information, please email: [email protected]. For Madison Square Garden, accessible seating may be secured through Ticketmaster or by contacting the Accessibility Services Department at [email protected] or 888-609-7599. For groups of nine or more looking to attend the events at MSG, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or [email protected] .

Additional event information, including partner hotel listings, Netflix streaming schedules, and more, will be available at westminsterkennelclub.org. Be sure to follow The Westminster Kennel Club on social media to keep up on event news and special announcements. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About The Westminster Kennel Club

Established in 1877, The Westminster Kennel Club is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show—the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States, following the Kentucky Derby, and the longest nationally televised live dog show since 1948.

The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the human-canine bond and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. Westminster advocates for purpose-bred dogs, recognizing that each breed carries a unique legacy that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved.

Westminster Week centers around the prestigious conformation competition, open exclusively to elite dogs with Champion status, competing for the coveted Best in Show title. Westminster's Masters Agility Championship, alongside other canine skills competitions, welcomes dogs of all backgrounds — including mixed breeds — to showcase their speed, precision, and teamwork. Drawing top dogs, handlers, and judges from across the globe, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an international celebration of canine excellence.

Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org. WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

SOURCE The Westminster Kennel Club