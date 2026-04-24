THE WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB TO OPEN NOMINATIONS FOR 2026 VETERINARIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD ON WORLD VETERINARY DAY

Fifth annual award from Westminster presented by Purina Pro Plan Veterinary will celebrate and support the work of dedicated veterinarians and include all-new fan voting

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Veterinary Day taking place on April 25, The Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) will open nominations for the 2026 Westminster Veterinarian of the Year Award presented by Purina Pro Plan Veterinary at westminsterkennelclub.org. WKC will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its Veterinarian of the Year (VOTY) initiative which honors the dedicated veterinarians who make a difference in our pets' lives, while offering support for challenges these professionals face within the field of veterinary medicine. New this year, fans will be invited to vote for their favorite hometown veterinarian.

The call for nominations will be open from April 25—May 21, 2026. Four regional finalists, based on the public nominations, will be selected by an esteemed committee of WKC experts and previous VOTY award winners. Fan voting for the four finalists will take place June 7—10, 2026 on westminsterkennelclub.org.

A fan vote in June will determine the 2026 Westminster Vet of the Year winner. Nominations open April 25 - May 21. Post this

The 2026 Westminster Veterinarian of the Year will be honored throughout the year and receive a $10,000 donation in their name to a Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission

partner.

"For over 150 years, The Westminster Kennel Club has centered itself around a tradition of caring in order to create a better world for dogs, and we simply cannot do that without the dedication and support of the veterinary community," said Dr. Donald Sturz, President of The Westminster Kennel Club. "We are filled with pride to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Westminster Veterinarian of the Year Award, and with the partnership of our friends at Pro Plan Veterinary, raise even more awareness and support for our veterinarian heroes."

The annual VOTY award is an initiative of Westminster Cares, the Club's charitable program that supports breed education, canine health, breed rescue, canine companionship, and dog sports participation. These activities help fulfill Westminster's core mission to celebrate the companionship of dogs while promoting responsible dog ownership, health, and breed preservation.

The 2025 VOTY competition saw over 300 nominations from all over the U.S., resulting in naming Dr. Sara K. Lyle of Baton Rouge, Louisiana the recipient of the fourth annual Westminster Veterinarian of the Year Award. Dr. Lyle was selected by an expert veterinary judging panel for her excellence, dedication, and values in animal care and advocacy.

Learn more about The Westminster Kennel Club and Westminster Cares: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About The Westminster Kennel Club

Established in 1877, the Westminster Kennel Club is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States, following the Kentucky Derby, and the longest nationally televised live dog show since 1948.

The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the human-canine bond and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. Westminster advocates for purpose-bred dogs, recognizing that each breed carries a unique legacy that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved.

Westminster Week centers around the prestigious conformation competition, open exclusively to elite dogs with Champion status, competing for the coveted Best in Show title. Westminster's Masters Agility Championship, alongside other canine skills competitions, welcomes dogs of all backgrounds —including mixed breeds— to showcase their speed, precision, and teamwork. Drawing top dogs, handlers, and judges from across the globe, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is an international celebration of canine excellence.

Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org. WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

About Purina Pro Plan Veterinary

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Supplements are manufactured or distributed by Nestlé Purina PetCare, a global leader in the pet care industry. Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that support 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

SOURCE The Westminster Kennel Club