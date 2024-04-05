The 1890 Initiative and News Channel Nebraska to Host Big Red Rally Fundraiser for Husker Student-Athletes

LINCOLN, Neb., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1890 Initiative, LLC ("1890"), a leading name, image, and likeness ("NIL") collective dedicated to helping student-athletes in Nebraska, announces the Big Red Rally in collaboration with News Channel Nebraska (NCN), the state's premier in-state television and radio network.

Husker fans and anyone in the community are invited to tune in to the Big Red Rally, a fundraising event for 1890 on Friday, April 19th, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT. This event offers a unique opportunity for viewers and listeners to enjoy exclusive Husker experiences and lend support to Husker student-athletes.

"Excitement is revving up for the Big Red Rally, and we think everyone who supports Husker student-athletes will appreciate this event," said 1890 President Matt Davison. "We're pleased to be working with Nebraska News Channel to extend access to this event to communities across the state."

"At NCN, we are deeply invested in the well-being and success of our local communities," said NCN CEO Andy Ruback. "Collaborating with 1890 for the Big Red Rally allows us to leverage our extensive media reach to support and celebrate Husker sports, reflecting our commitment to Nebraska's heritage and future."

The Big Red Rally will stream live via several NCN outlets, and interviews will be posted on NCN's Facebook page. Visit www.newschannelnebraska.com for online access on rally day, or tune in to one of these Nebraska FM radio stations: Ol' Red (99.5) in Fairbury, ESPN (104.1) in Hastings, KIMB (104.3) in Kimball, B103 (103.1) in Nebraska City, 94Rock (94.7) in Norfolk, and The Big Boy (98.7) in Sidney.

Anyone seeking to support Nebraska student-athletes are encouraged to visit www.1890nebraska.com and click the big red Contribute Now button or text NEBNIL to 801801.

Information and updates are also available on all 1890 social media channels:

About 1890 Initiative

1890 Initiative, LLC, was founded to provide Nebraska student-athletes opportunities to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while positively impacting the Nebraska community. 1890 is dedicated to assisting Nebraska student athletes in getting the most benefit from NIL.

Contact 1890

1125 Q Street, Suite 401

Lincoln, NE 68508

1890Nebraska.com/Contact-Us

About Flood Communications

One of the largest news operations in Nebraska, Flood Communications delivers hyper-local news and high-quality programming to radio, TV and digital audiences across the state, reaching more than 500,000 homes and 500,000 social media followers. Its stations include: News Channel Nebraska, Telemundo Nebraska and eighteen radio stations. News Channel Nebraska is the only in-state, independent television network of its kind in America. Telemundo Nebraska is the state's first network affiliate to deliver live, local Spanish news to Nebraska's nearly 300,000 Hispanic residents. Flood Communications connects communities across the state by covering important events, supporting worthy causes and continuing to look ahead, envisioning the future of communications. To learn more, visit www.FloodComm.com.

