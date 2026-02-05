Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Capital is moving rapidly toward safety. Hybrid cloud markets swelled to $194 billion in 2026[1] as the vast majority of European enterprises rush to lock down sovereign architectures and meet strict data laws. The stakes got higher this month; federal mandates now require quantum-resistant encryption[2] for new tech purchases. This regulatory shift positions Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) as pivotal guardians in a sector facing a massive structural realignment.

The G7 confirms the threat is real. They released coordinated transition roadmaps[3] to combat "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks by nation-states targeting currently encrypted data. As global AI spending races toward $2.52 trillion[4], governance is the new speed limit; organizations simply cannot deploy automation without first solving for operational risk and regulatory exposure.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) has renewed its enterprise agreement with The Muthoot Group in India, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses across one of the country's largest and most established financial services organizations. The renewal reinforces QSE's long-term strategy to deepen its presence in India's highly regulated financial sector while maintaining an enterprise-scale deployment of its secure access and post-quantum readiness platform. The agreement has been executed and invoiced, with commercial terms structured to evolve as deployment requirements expand and additional service capabilities are introduced.

"This renewal, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses, represents an important milestone as we continue to strengthen QSE's presence in the Indian market," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Muthoot's scale and reputation underscore the trust placed in our platform by large, security-sensitive institutions."

The post-quantum security company continues building international momentum. QSE recently entered South America with a three-year security agreement supporting three Brazilian government clients for approximately 4,500 user licenses. The contract establishes QSE's initial commercial footprint in the region while creating infrastructure for broader adoption of platform services as quantum computing threats to current encryption standards continue advancing.

Both deployments follow QSE's land-and-expand commercialization model, where secure access implementations serve as foundations for broader platform adoption. The structures provide pathways for expansion through additional user seats and service modules, including Quantum Preparedness Assessments, qREK entropy key services, and QSE.API integrations for enterprise workflows.

QSE's joining the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) positions the company within Canada's defence and security ecosystem, providing access to senior decision-makers across the Canadian Armed Forces, federal departments, and allied governments. The membership positions QSE for its coming participation in the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia this February as part of the official Canadian Delegation.

International expansion accelerates through a strategic partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa, providing access to Indonesia's government, financial services, and enterprise sectors. QSE holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, while the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus representing these technologies across 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia. With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034 and backed by a recent C$2.8 million financing round, QSE is funded and operationally positioned to execute on its global expansion roadmap throughout 2026.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has unveiled its 2026 Data and Privacy Benchmark Study showing 90% of organizations have expanded privacy programs and 93% plan further investment as AI adoption accelerates demand for robust governance frameworks. The study of 5,200 IT and security professionals reveals AI as the primary catalyst driving privacy transformation with 38 percent of organizations spending at least five million dollars on privacy programs annually.

"AI is forcing a fundamental shift in the data landscape, calling for holistic governance of all data – both personal and non-personal," said Jen Yokoyama, Senior Vice President, Legal Innovation and Strategy at Cisco. "Organizations must deeply understand and structure their data to ensure every automated decision is explainable."

The research found 96% of organizations report robust privacy frameworks unlock AI agility and innovation while 65% struggle to efficiently access high-quality data. Cisco emphasizes 83% of organizations advocate for harmonized international standards recognizing global consistency is an economic necessity to ensure data flows securely while maintaining high protection standards.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) has announced new capabilities in its Nutanix Cloud Platform designed to give organizations greater flexibility to deploy and govern infrastructure across distributed environments running traditional, modern and AI applications with unified management and operational simplicity. The enhancements empower customers to maintain security, control and resilience across fully disconnected environments and cloud providers offering sovereign services.

"As sovereign cloud architectures become a defining priority for organizations, we're introducing several enhancements to the Nutanix Cloud Platform that help customers meet these needs without giving up the advantages of a distributed cloud infrastructure," said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Nutanix. "These new capabilities give customers the clarity and control needed to draw their own sovereign boundaries across distributed environments and leverage the resiliency and flexibility that distributed clouds provide."

New capabilities include orchestrated lifecycle management of multiple dark-site environments and on-premises deployment options for governance and control planes. Nutanix Government Cloud Clusters on Amazon Web Services is now available adding capabilities for federal agencies to build and operate distributed sovereign clouds while maintaining orchestration inside government environments.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) has entered Malaysia through the planned acquisition of CSF Advisers, owners of the TelcoHub 1 data center located in Cyberjaya, extending its Southeast Asia platform and reinforcing its commitment to support the region's growing digital infrastructure requirements. TelcoHub 1 is an operational 1.5 megawatt data center considered one of Malaysia's largest dark fiber interconnect hubs, with more than 6,000 cores of regional and long-haul fiber landing in the facility and hosting over 40 network service providers.

"Malaysia plays an increasingly important role in the region's digital ecosystem as hyperscalers, enterprises and platforms scale up, and infrastructure requirements evolve toward greater resilience, interconnection, and readiness for more complex workloads," said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific at Digital Realty. "Our entry into Malaysia will bring our global platform, operational expertise, and long-term investment approach into the local market, support the country's digital ambitions, and help to shape how regional infrastructure is built for the future."

The acquisitions are expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, with the Malaysia campus integrated into PlatformDIGITAL and expansion plans supporting up to 14 megawatts of IT load. Digital Realty will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand capacity, capabilities, and partnerships in the region, building on its established Southeast Asia presence in Singapore and Jakarta.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has partnered with Ripple to integrate institutional-grade blockchain technology into its Hogan core banking platform, which supports $5 trillion in deposits and 300 million accounts globally. The collaboration enables financial institutions to bridge legacy finance with enterprise blockchain-based solutions without disrupting core banking infrastructure.

"For digital assets to move into the financial mainstream, institutions need secure custody and seamless payment capabilities," said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC Technology. "Our work with Ripple brings those capabilities together in a way that allows banks to engage in the digital asset ecosystem without changing their core systems, connecting traditional accounts, wallets and decentralized platforms at enterprise scale."

The solution enables programmable payments and the tokenization, custody, and transfer of digital assets, allowing institutions to deliver regulated digital asset use cases without disrupting mission-critical core banking systems. DXC Technology reinforces its commitment to helping financial institutions modernize safely and innovate responsibly through an integrated core banking approach.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

