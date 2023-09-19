The 19th Asian Games Surprise: A Glimpse into the Future of Sports and Technology

News provided by

China Daily

19 Sep, 2023, 10:43 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily.

In this installment of "The 19th Asian Games Surprise", a Pakistani Gen Z youth takes us on a journey to explore how the Hangzhou Asian Games combines the two worlds of sports and technology.

Continue Reading

In a world where watching a sports game used to require juggling multiple apps for maps, ticket purchases, public transport, reviews, guides, and shopping, the The 19th Asian Games is changing the game. Smart Hangzhou has revolutionized the sports-watching experience with a single click.

The applet offers a range of features, starting with venue recommendations and the best routes, complete with QR codes for public transport. But it doesn't stop there. the applet introduces you to local delicacies, lets you experience a digital torch relay, and even offers Asian Games souvenirs, including adorable mascots you can take pictures with.

Beyond the games, the Hangzhou Asian Games showcases the integration of smart technology into daily sports and fitness activities for residents. At the Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium, screens outside each venue provide real-time information on factors like occupancy, humidity, and temperature, aiding in decision-making to maximize venue utilization.

Smart fitness devices in outdoor areas help residents monitor their fitness data in real-time, making exercise convenient and accessible. The highlight, however, is the smart track, where facial recognition captures runners' data, including route, speed, stamina, and rankings, enhancing the fitness experience.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is not just about dazzling technology but also humanistic concerns. The Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium exemplifies this by integrating technology into the lives of ordinary people, prioritizing the community's sports and fitness needs.

As a "smart" event that inspires the future, the Hangzhou Asian Games sets the stage for ongoing digital transformation in Hangzhou and Zhejiang province. The development of intelligent technology is a journey that began before the Games and will continue to shape the future of sports and technology long after they conclude. The Hangzhou Asian Games is not just a sporting event; it's a glimpse into a smarter, more connected future.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Hangzhou's Fragrant Sustainability: Water Conservation and the Upcoming Asian Games

Savoring Excellence: Culinary Delights at the Hangzhou Asian Games

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.