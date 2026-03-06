New Economic Study by UMIP Inc. Examines the Hidden Cost of Fragmented Infrastructure Records Across the Global Built Environment

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released economic analysis by UMIP Inc., suggests that fragmented infrastructure records across commercial buildings, residential housing, and infrastructure systems may be contributing to more than $2 trillion in lifecycle inefficiencies annually across the global built environment.

The study, titled "The $2 Trillion Infrastructure Identity Gap," examines how infrastructure documentation becomes fragmented as assets move through design, construction, insurance underwriting, ownership transfers, maintenance operations, and renovation cycles.

Unlike other asset-intensive industries such as automotive and aviation where assets are assigned persistent identity systems such as Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) or aircraft registration identifiers buildings and infrastructure assets typically lack a persistent identity framework capable of maintaining lifecycle records across stakeholders and systems.

As a result, records associated with infrastructure assets are frequently distributed across independent systems operated by engineers, contractors, insurers, property owners, municipalities, and facility managers.

The analysis suggests that this fragmentation may contribute to significant lifecycle inefficiencies across the built environment.

"Many infrastructure assets exist for decades and generate extensive documentation throughout their lifecycle," said Trevor Vick, Founder of UMIP Inc. "But unlike vehicles or aircraft, infrastructure assets rarely maintain a persistent identity capable of anchoring those records across stakeholders and systems."

Lifecycle Data Fragmentation Across the Built Environment

Infrastructure assets generate substantial documentation throughout their lifecycle, including engineering documentation, construction records, inspection reports, insurance underwriting documentation, maintenance records, and renovation history.

However, because these records are typically maintained within independent systems, lifecycle documentation often becomes fragmented as infrastructure assets move between owners, operators, insurers, and technology platforms.

This fragmentation can create inefficiencies in several areas, including:

insurance underwriting verification

real estate transaction due diligence

infrastructure maintenance diagnostics

renovation documentation validation

infrastructure lifecycle analytics

While each inefficiency may appear small in isolation, the cumulative impact across millions of infrastructure assets may become significant.

Economic Modeling of the Infrastructure Identity Gap

The study evaluates lifecycle inefficiencies across multiple segments of the built environment, including commercial infrastructure, residential housing, and multifamily assets.

Modeled estimates suggest lifecycle inefficiencies associated with fragmented infrastructure records may include:

approximately $300 billion annually across commercial infrastructure assets

approximately $400 billion annually across the U.S. residential housing market

more than $2 trillion annually across the global built environment

The built environment represents one of the largest asset classes in the global economy, with residential real estate, commercial property, and infrastructure assets collectively estimated at more than $580 trillion in global asset value.

The report also examines the concept of Persistent Infrastructure Identity, a framework in which infrastructure assets are assigned a unique identifier capable of maintaining lifecycle records across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

Under such a framework, documentation associated with infrastructure assets including engineering documentation, inspection records, insurance data, maintenance history, and renovation records could remain anchored to the asset identity throughout its lifecycle.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure software platforms, persistent identity frameworks would allow multiple systems across the infrastructure ecosystem to reference the same underlying infrastructure asset.

The Emergence of an Infrastructure Identity Layer

As infrastructure systems continue to digitize through technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital twins, and infrastructure analytics platforms, the need for lifecycle documentation continuity across infrastructure assets may become increasingly important.

Persistent Infrastructure Identity introduces the concept of a foundational digital layer capable of connecting infrastructure records across stakeholders and systems.

The analysis suggests that identity frameworks supporting infrastructure lifecycle data may represent a potential $500 billion global digital infrastructure category as infrastructure systems continue to modernize.

About the Study

The report "The $2 Trillion Infrastructure Identity Gap" presents a scenario-based economic analysis examining lifecycle inefficiencies associated with fragmented infrastructure records across commercial infrastructure, residential housing, and global infrastructure systems.

The study explores how persistent infrastructure identity frameworks could improve lifecycle transparency and coordination across the built environment.

About UMIP Inc.

UMIP Inc. is a Dallas-based research and technology company focused on developing frameworks for Persistent Infrastructure Identity, a concept designed to provide infrastructure assets with a persistent digital identity capable of maintaining lifecycle documentation across stakeholders, systems, and ownership transitions.

