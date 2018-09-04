The 2019 Santa Fe Is Fueling Quality Time in Hyundai’s New Advertising Campaign

Starting this week, Hyundai will air three new TV spots that feature families spending quality time together and creating memories in the Santa Fe. The advertisements demonstrate the perks of family-friendly preventive safety technology such as the Santa Fe's Safe Exit Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, which are standard on all trim levels.

"The Santa Fe was designed and engineered to fuel quality family time for modern families," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "At Hyundai, we believe anything is possible, and the advanced technology, entertainment, and preventative safety features help get families out together, whether it's on a road trip or simply across town."

2019 Santa Fe TV Spots



"Dad, Look"



This spot shows how the 2019 Santa Fe's advance safety features like Safe Exit Assist keeps even the most curious of children safe.

"Not Flying"



A family bonds on their road trip in the Santa Fe, showing how driving creates better memories than flying.

"The Journey"



A family finds their way to a remarkable, out-of-the-way location thanks to the advanced HTRAC all-wheel-drive and advanced features in their Santa Fe.

In addition, Hyundai created a series of YouTube videos for consumers to learn more about the Santa Fe. The videos highlight new safety and technology features, and convey driver and passenger benefits. Hyundai will also be creating in-market and Facebook pre-roll ads to support the campaign. The 2019 Santa Fe advertisements were produced by Hyundai Motor America's creative agency of record, INNOCEAN.

2019 Santa Fe YouTube Videos



"Introduction" The All-New 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe | 2019 Santa Fe | Hyundai

"Comfort & Design" The All-New 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe | 2019 Santa Fe | Hyundai

"Safety" The All-New 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe | 2019 Santa Fe | Hyundai

"Technology" The All-New 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe | 2019 Santa Fe | Hyundai

