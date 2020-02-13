The 2020 Hyundai Sonata National Advertising Campaign Shows How Hyundai’s Newest Sedan Upgrades the Everyday

The program includes three national TV spots highlighting the Sonata's Remote Smart Park Assist and Digital Key that originally ran during professional football's championship weekend and during the Big Game pregame show. They will continue to run throughout February and March during national TV shows such as Saturday Night Live, the Bachelor, and the Real Housewives.

"The style and technology of the all-new Sonata is sophistically upgraded to make the drivers daily experience better and it is a premium, exciting sedan build for the bold," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "The technologies on Sonata set it apart from other sedans in the segment and we wanted to display that in a fun, lighthearted way that people could relate to, similar to our approach in this year's Big Game."

"Old School"

A Sonata owner shows his parents that they can borrow his car both the new school way (Digital Key) and the old school way (key fob).

"Meter Reader"

A Sonata owner avoids a parking ticket by using Remote Smart Park Assist to move his car in to a new spot before his parking meter expires.

"What's Ahead"

A Sonata owner prepares for a date and utilizes three key features of Sonata – Blind Spot View Monitor, LED Daytime Running Lights and the 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The spots will air on national TV and will be supported across Hyundai's social media channels. The Sonata campaign will also include a series of digital videos targeted at in-market shoppers. The content will run on Facebook and automotive shopping sites and will showcase the numerous features that give Sonata its competitive advantage. Additionally, Hyundai will be collaborating with notable influencers to create content surrounding the Sonata's technology in an entertaining and humorous way.

The 2020 Sonata marketing program was produced by Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

