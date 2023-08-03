The 2021 & 2022 Impact Report for Fungi Perfecti®

News provided by

Fungi Perfecti, LLC

03 Aug, 2023, 08:55 ET

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti, LLC has released their very first Impact Report, covering their combined efforts towards greater sustainability, transparency, and corporate responsibility throughout 2021 and 2022. 

In previous years, Fungi Perfecti released an annual Sustainability Report. Because their efforts have expanded year over year, this new framework better encompasses the broad range of initiatives they're undertaking throughout their organization.

Continue Reading
Paul Stamets standing in front of solar panels on the Fungi Perfecti farm.
Paul Stamets standing in front of solar panels on the Fungi Perfecti farm.

In the last two years, their initiatives have ranged from innovative, custom-crafted packaging and high impact carbon offset projects, to creating an internal DEI committee of interdepartmental representatives working to develop an inclusive and supportive company culture.

In an exciting shift, Fungi Perfecti has also begun calculating and offsetting scope 3 emissions. While scopes 1 and 2 include direct emissions from fossil fuel combustion and purchased electricity, scope 3 is a much broader category and, among other things, includes: 

  • Paper and packaging, including material used to package and ship products.
  • Transportation of goods, from shipping raw material to delivering finished products to retailers and consumers.
  • Employee travel, including daily commuting and travel for business. 

Scope 3 is by far the biggest source of emissions. Many organizations choose not to address this scope due to data collection challenges, potential duplication of efforts, and the fact that these emissions often fall outside the direct control of the organization. Despite the magnitude, Fungi Perfecti has chosen to go beyond carbon neutral by calculating and offsetting their combined totals for scopes 1, 2 AND 3 emissions by 110% - that's 10% more than they produce - making them CLIMATE POSITIVE!

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line.* Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet.* Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of their carbon emissions. Follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti, LLC

Also from this source

Fungi Perfecti Attends The Mushroom Summit Inaugural Event & Demonstrates Activity of Mushroom Mycelium*

Fungi Perfecti® - Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™- Discovers Counterfeit Products with Known Allergens Being Sold on Amazon

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.