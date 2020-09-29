The 2021 UX Black Line Special Edition Brings A-Game

For 2021, Lexus is pulling out all the stops for the Black Line Special Edition series. From color keyed over fenders on some to unique interior stitching, each of the five 2021 Black Line special edition models will feature a unique combination of exclusive styling and value for guests looking for something unique to their taste. Based on feedback from dealers and guests, the Lexus Black Line series offers some of the most requested updates and add-ons in a complete package.

The 2021 UX 250h Black Line Special Edition model can be found in one of three exterior colors, Eminent White Pearl, Caviar, and the all-new Grecian Water, all paired with color-keyed overfenders to extend color all the way down to the wheel well. Additional features include 18" wheels with a black finish and black lug nuts, black grille surround, blackened headlamps, black side mirrors, and black roof rails.

Inside, the UX Black Line carries through with the attention to detail Lexus is known for providing Guests can select from Black or Birch NuLuxe®-trimmed seats with blue accents and seatbelts. The color contrast continues with exclusive, color contrast floor and cargo mats, and a touch of style carried through to the color contrast black & blue key gloves. Guests will enjoy these updates and the advanced technology of the Premium grade UX 250h with power rear door with kick sensor, heated steering wheel, auto-dimming inside mirror, windshield de-icer, wireless charger and Intuitive Parking Assist.

For the 2021 Lexus Black Line Special Edition series, Zero Halliburton® has customized a two-piece set of travel cases exclusively for Lexus. The Edge Lightweight Collection for Lexus builds on the excellence Zero Halliburton is known for with several distinctive features, including a chrome logo badge laser etched with Zero Halliburton for Lexus, sumptuous interior lining featuring a Lexus grille motif and a Lexus embossed leather logo badge. The custom Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage set includes an Edge Lightweight 22" International Carry-on and a 26" Continental travel case. Travel cases will be sent to guests at the address of their choice.

The new 2021 Lexus UX 250h Black Line Special Edition is expected to be available in Spring of 2021 with only 1,000 units. Pricing will be announced closer to launch timing.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury guests in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury guests.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media web site http://LexusNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda Roark

469-292-2636

[email protected]

SOURCE Lexus