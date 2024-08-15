The 2025 NAMM Show Expands to Five Days of Events With Three Days of Exhibits

Held at the Anaheim Convention Center January 21–25, The NAMM Show Shares Early Glimpse of Events and Schedule for Global Attendees and Exhibitors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, has announced today its initial lineup of events and exhibits for The 2025 NAMM Show, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center January 21–25, with events beginning on Tuesday, January 21. Exhibits start January 23, creating nonstop energy through late Saturday evening, January 25, 2025.

The NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center. Photo courtesy of NAMM.

"The NAMM Show continues to evolve based on our members' needs, and we have heard loud and clear that we need more opportunities to network and extend our robust education offerings, while also focusing on the core exhibit hours and buying power that are the cornerstone of the week," said John Mlynczak, president and CEO of NAMM. "The 2025 NAMM Show will kick off five days and nights with a schedule that ensures each community and attendee can have the personalized experience they need to be successful in their business and profession."

The expansion of event dates allows The NAMM Show to offer even more robust education programs for every NAMM member, including retail, brands, pro audio, entertainment technology, music education and music technology professionals, as well as tracks for artists and college music business students. Tuesday and Wednesday will include more long-form, workshop-style opportunities for attendees to dig deeper into relevant topics that will help grow our industry.

To help ensure that networking leads to success in business, more global networking receptions will take place earlier in the week, allowing attendees to make vital connections right away that will lead to focused opportunities when the exhibits are open for business. A full list of 2025 NAMM Show exhibitors, companies and brands from around the globe can be found at https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/attend

NAMM will continue to announce, throughout the fall and winter, new additions to exhibits and events as well as must-see artists and performances that will make The 2025 NAMM Show the ultimate destination for the global music industry. The initial full schedule of detailed events will be posted on November 4.

NAMM Week 2025 Preliminary Schedule

Tuesday, January 21

NAMM Foundation Day of Service and Networking with the Pros

Education offerings for exhibiting brands, including a workshop on influencer-marketing strategy

Networking opportunities

International Networking Reception

Wednesday, January 22

Global Media Day, featuring iconic brands and formal executive remarks that focus on new music industry product introductions from top music brands to startups

Education sessions and workshops on the latest in AI for business, content creation and the financial management of a music business, as well as hands-on Dante training for pro audio.

International Coalition meetings and global receptions

Top 100 Dealer Awards ceremony

Thursday, January 23

Industry Insights breakfast session with NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak , along with music industry special guests

, along with music industry special guests A robust program of educational sessions for retail, manufacturer brands, pro audio, entertainment technology, event safety and music education professionals, as well as artists and college music business students

Exhibits open 10 am to 6 pm at the Anaheim Convention Center

at the Convention Center Yamaha Concert Series and Bands@NAMM

TEC Awards

Friday, January 24

NAMM U Breakfast Session Focusing on Business Marketing Trends for 2025 & Beyond

Education sessions continue for retail, manufacturer brand, pro audio, entertainment technology, event safety and music education professionals, as well as artists and college music business students

Exhibits open 10 am to 6 pm at the Anaheim Convention Center

at the Convention Center Yamaha Concert Series and Bands@NAMM

Parnelli Awards

Saturday, January 25

Grand Rally for Music Education

Best in Show awards

Exhibits open 10 am to 5 pm at the Anaheim Convention Center

at the Convention Center Bands@NAMM

SheRocks Awards

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit namm.org.

