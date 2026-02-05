The 2026 AXA Art Prize US is Open for Submissions

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL is excited to announce the launch of the ninth edition of the AXA Art Prize in the United States, a leading platform dedicated to emerging figurative artists. This prestigious competition invites undergraduate and graduate students from across the country to submit their innovative paintings, drawings, and prints. The deadline for submissions is March 16, 2026, at 11:59 PM EST.

Since its founding in 2018, the AXA Art Prize US has become a vital steppingstone for talented artists eager to make their mark. Each year, the competition attracts a diverse range of creative voices, judged by a panel of influential curators, critics, and collectors who are passionate about supporting the next generation of art stars.

Commenting on this year's opportunity, Lucy Pilko, CEO of AXA XL Americas, stated:

"Art is a powerful catalyst for change and connection. Through the AXA Art Prize, we're not just celebrating talent, we're investing in the stories, perspectives, and visions that will shape the cultural landscape of tomorrow. We believe in empowering artists to push boundaries and redefine what figurative art can be."

The competition unfolds in three dynamic rounds. Initial submissions will be evaluated by Regional Juries, composed of members from the AXA Art Prize Strategic Advisory Board and leading art programs such as Rhode Island School of Design, California College of the Arts, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. A distinguished Exhibition Jury—comprising top museum curators—will then select 40 finalists to showcase their work.

These finalists will be featured in the AXA Art Prize US Exhibition in New York, opening in November 2026. The winners of the First and Second Prizes will be chosen by a panel of renowned contemporary artists, receiving awards of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Fine Art & Specie at AXA XL, shared her enthusiasm: "Every year, the AXA Art Prize reveals a new wave of extraordinary talent. Our commitment is to champion these artists and their visions—because art is not only about expression; it's about shaping societal conversations. We're proud to be part of this journey, supporting artists who challenge conventions and inspire change."

For more details on eligibility, submission guidelines, and award notifications, visit www.axaxl.com/axa-art-prize or contact us at [email protected].

ABOUT AXA XL1

AXA XL1 provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE

AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit education and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance, AXA XL Art & Lifestyle and AXA XL Risk Consulting. The integration project related to the activities of AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix, AXA Art and XL Catlin will be subject to legal and social validations prior to its implementation

