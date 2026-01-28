AXA XL Appoints Jason Billingslea as Head of Energy, E&S

DALLAS , Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Jason C. Billingslea as Head of Energy, E&S, where he will lead the development and growth of the energy sector team. His focus will be on expanding the portfolio, strengthening broker relationships, and delivering innovative, solution-driven strategies to enhance profitability.

Based in Dallas, where he most recently served as an Energy Liability Underwriter at AXA XL, Jason brings a wealth of experience in E&S Energy.

"Jason's industry expertise, strategic outlook, and dedication to broker relationships make him the ideal leader for our energy division," said Betsy Higgens, Head of Casualty for E&S. "We are eager to see how he leverages his experience to further expand our energy offerings and deliver value to our clients and partners."

Throughout his career, Jason has held key roles such as General Agency Manager of Growth and Development at Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Regional Sales Manager at AmTrust Financial Services. His expertise in developing strategic partnerships and executing growth initiatives positions him well to lead AXA XL's E&S Energy team.

