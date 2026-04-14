The 2026 FinTech Awards Winners Announced

International Financial Technology Awards Program Names its Winners

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinTech Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today revealed its winners, featuring some of the world's leading organizations in financial technology.

The FinTech Awards

The program, launched in 2024, recognizes the latest outstanding achievements and breakthroughs in FinTech across a wide range of use cases and industries. Impact within the financial services sector - including banking, insurance, and investments – and financial operations, such as accounting, payroll, and payments, is covered by the program. Other developments in areas such as regulatory compliance, cross-border trade, and excellence in SaaS, are also recognized.

2026's winners are headquartered across the globe, and of varying sizes – from large multinationals to emerging startups – representing the breadth of innovation within the industry.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're delighted to reveal the winners of The 2026 FinTech Awards. This is the second year we have run this program, and it has been a real pleasure to see such a high standard of nominations across the categories – reflected through an exceptional roster of winners.

"Before the program began, we stated that the FinTech market was hungry for impact. The sector has undergone an innovation boom – driven by AI and a challenging regulatory landscape. While continued innovation is vital for the sector to grow, building trust through proven results and measurable outcomes is just important for the longer-term prospects of those looking to succeed in the industry.

"This year's winners have demonstrated exciting innovation, without taking their eye off the ball of delivering outstanding outcomes. This blend, along with a trophy in the cabinet in recognition of this achievement, sets them up beautifully for the year ahead. Many congratulations to them all, and we're excited to see how they progress in the months and years to come."

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027 later this year, to continue recognizing excellence in FinTech solutions.

To view the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2026-fintech-awards-winners

The SaaS Awards is accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing outstanding software-as-a-service solutions serving any sector or business use case, globally (including financial services and FinTech). Entries close on Friday May 22.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards