The 2026 NAMM Show to Feature World-Renowned Lineup of Award-Winning Artists at Signature Events

Show Appearances Include The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Green Day's Mike Dirnt, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Primus' Les Claypool, Molly Tuttle and Many More

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, will celebrate 125 years by spotlighting an extraordinary roster of globally recognized artists to appear and perform throughout the NAMM campus at The 2026 NAMM Show, held January 20-24, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

It will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 21 with Global Media Day, an exclusive media/creator-only event showcasing the industry's latest in innovative product from brands around the world. The event will open with a full-throttle rock performance by The Runarounds, a five-piece alt-rock band that's the center of the Prime Video series, The Runarounds. Global Media Day will also feature critically acclaimed artist Margaret Glaspy and two-time GRAMMY® winner and Best New Artist nominee Molly Tuttle.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, Billy Corgan, founding member and frontman of GRAMMY® Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins, will be honored with the 2025 TEC Innovation Award at the 41st Annual NAMM TEC Awards. Renowned for his visionary approach to guitar-driven sound, experimental production and expansive creative output as a solo artist, producer, author, entrepreneur and advocate, Corgan has influenced generations of musicians and audio professionals. The TEC Awards will be hosted by globally recognized drummer Queen Cora Coleman.

The biggest night of bass returns with the 2026 Bass Magazine Awards at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California on January 22nd, 2026. This year's award recipients are packed full of legends who will be performing including Mike Dirnt of Green Day, Les Claypool of Primus, Marcus Miller (Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock), Laura Lee of Khraungbin, and Blu DeTiger. Presenters include Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Justin Chancellor of Tool, Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, Derrick Hodge, Victor Wooten, and more to be revealed. Additional performances will include Stu Hamm, Vincen Garcia, Scott Mulvahill, and Pops Magellan.

Bass Magazine is excited to announce the first surprise performance reveal in welcoming Primus to the stage for an action-packed set in our intimate venue. Stay tuned in the next week for the rest of the performance reveals that you won't want to miss. Get your tickets now while they're still available. www.bassmagazineawards.com

On Friday, Jan. 23, the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will once again light up with the Yamaha All-Star Concert on the Grand — a genre-spanning celebration of rising stars and critically acclaimed performers that has amazed and delighted the crowd for years.

The current lineup for Friday features a dynamic mix of performers, with additional acts to be announced soon. It includes:

The War and Treaty, a critically acclaimed husband and wife duo and Grammy nominees known for their powerhouse vocals and genre-defying sound.

Alana Springsteen, a GOLD-certified, chart-topping artist-songwriter and one of Nashville's breakout stars.

Sheléa, a vocal powerhouse, musician and songwriter and Quincy Jones protégé, celebrated for her soulful interpretations and global performances.

Ethan Bortnick, a piano prodigy turned viral alternative sensation who blends classical skill with Gen Z appeal.

Also on Friday, the She Rocks Awards will present its annual awards event honoring Carnie Wilson. Wilson, an actress, talk show host, reality show personality and member of iconic pop trio Wilson Phillips, continues to impact popular music through her lifelong creative work, live performances, recording projects and advocacy. Singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy will also be honored. The event supports the Women's International Music Network's mission to connect, amplify and celebrate women across all facets of the music industry.

On Saturday, Jan. 24, NAMM kicks off its final day with a blowout celebration at the annual Grand Rally for Music Education. This NAMM U Breakfast Session event unites educators, students, advocates and industry leaders for the organization's flagship celebration of the power and importance of music education. Joining NAMM President and CEO John Mlynczak will be Chad Smith, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and longtime advocate for music education, and Victor Wooten, the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning bassist, educator and author, whose work has inspired generations of players and students. The Grand Rally reaffirms NAMM's and The NAMM Foundation's commitment to expanding access to music education and supporting the next generation of creators.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 15,400 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org.

