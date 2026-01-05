The Grand Rally for Music Education Culminates The 2026 NAMM Show by Celebrating the Transformative Power of Music Education

The Grand Rally for Music Education will be held on Saturday morning, January 24th featuring inspirational messages and powerful performances

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global non-profit music trade organization and the NAMM Foundation have announced today that the annual Grand Rally for Music Education will be held on Saturday morning, January 24th at The 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. This inspirational event spotlights the essential role of music education in the global music industry and will feature an incredible array of world-class performances and inspirational stories on how music education impacts the future of students around the world.

Hosted by NAMM President and CEO, John Mlynczak, and NAMM Foundation Executive Director, Julia Rubio, the morning session centers on inspirational messages and powerful headline performances, including five-time GRAMMY-winning artist Victor Wooten and six-time Grammy winning Chad Smith.

Victor Wooten's profound message on music education combines storytelling with an incredible performance on his legendary bass guitar. The 2026 event will also feature NAMM Foundation grantee, The Roots of Music, which empowers the youth of New Orleans through music education, academic support, and mentorship, while preserving and promoting the unique musical and cultural heritage of New Orleans.

A special appearance will be made by Chad Smith, drummer of the Hall of Fame rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In 2025, Smith announced the "Chad Smith Foundation" which will provide scholarships, music equipment and music education to kids. "I believe every kid, no matter where they come from, deserves the chance to explore their musical potential and find their voice. The Chad Smith Foundation is about opening doors, removing barriers, and helping young talent flourish" Smith said in a previous statement.

Join us at the 2026 event as we unite industry professionals, educators, students, and music advocates in this celebration that reaffirms NAMM and The NAMM Foundation's shared commitment to expanding access to music education and music-making, benefiting both our world and our industry.

Breakfast will be served at this exclusive event from 8 – 8:30 am on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of early entrance passes can be purchased during NAMM Show registration, and early entrance seating for NAMM VIP Program (NVP) badges which will be from 7:45 – 8 am.

The 2026 Grand Rally for Music Education is presented by Mashall Amplifiers and with additional sponsorship from Yamaha Corporation and Musora.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants ( NAMM ) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $19.5 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of 10,000 global member companies and individual professionals with a global workforce of over 475,000 employees. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music and advance active participation in music-making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, please visit www.namm.org .

About The NAMM Foundation

Since 2006, The NAMM Foundation has been guided by its commitment to social responsibility in its efforts to create more music makers worldwide. Inspired by the generosity of the music products industry, The National Association of Music Merchants launched this philanthropic arm to serve its mission of strengthening the music products industry and promoting the pleasures and benefits of making music.

Media Contacts

NAMM Communications - John Dolak, Director

[email protected]

619.735.4028

SOURCE NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants)