The 2026 Security Awards Finalists Named

International Financial Technology Awards Program Reveals its Finalists

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Security Awards – operated by international awards body The Cloud Awards – has today named its finalists, featuring some of the industry's leading names in cloud security from across the globe.

Entering its fourth year, the annual program recognizes overall cloud security excellence and innovation. Specialized solutions focused on areas such as web security, identity access management, and information security are among the categories – as are solutions supporting enterprises in complex areas such as compliance.

The finalists comprise organizations headquartered across the globe, of varying sizes – from large multinationals to emerging startups.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We're very proud to reveal the finalists of The 2026 Security Awards, and congratulate each organization that has reached this pivotal milestone."

"The judges have had a tough, yet rewarding, task in determining which of our fantastic shortlistees were to take the step forwards to the finals. Those that have reached it have been able to demonstrate not only the agility to keep on top of modern cyber threats, but have been able to prove their value to their customers or users – a critical differentiator in modern times."

"Cloud security remains one of the most dynamic areas of cloud computing, exemplified by this year's finalists. We wish them all well as they vie to become the 'best of' in their particular area of speciality."

The Security Awards judges will now start their third and final round of assessments to select a winner in each category. Security Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 2.

The program will return to welcome new submissions for 2027 later this year, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud security solutions.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2026-cloud-security-awards-finalists

The SaaS Awards is the next awards program in the calendar, and is accepting nominations for 2026, recognizing excellence in software-as-a-service across a wide range of use cases and industries. Its entry deadline is on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Contact details

For The Cloud Awards

Matthew Gregory – Head of Marketing

https://www.cloud-awards.com

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program, which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards