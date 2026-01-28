THE 2026 SOUTHERN LIVING IDEA HOUSE TO CALL TEXAS HOME

NINE SPONSORS TO PARTICIPATE INCLUDING COMMAND™ BRAND, JAMES HARDIE, MARVIN®, SOUTHERN LIVING® PLANT COLLECTION, AND SHERWIN-WILLIAMS®, AMONG OTHERS

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Living, currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, announces that the 2026 Southern Living Idea House will be set in Fredericksburg, Texas in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. For more than 35 years, Southern Living has teamed up with local talent to build a home from the ground up that showcases the latest innovations in home design and celebrates the heart of Southern living.

Credit: Jon Messer

The 4,000-square-foot home is planned for the Frieden community, a Southern Living Inspired Community , which spans 130 acres and offers parks, trails, lakes, and more. Rooted in nature, this year's home is designed as a sustainability haven, thoughtfully tailored to the land and built with innovations that inspire mindful living. The home has a modern farmhouse design, seamlessly blending traditional Texas Hill Country style with a contemporary palette and details. The architecture allows for multi-generational living, including a motor court entry and private casita. Floor-to-ceiling windows are designed to dissolve the boundaries between the interior and curated landscape, framing the beauty of the Texas Hill Country and celebrating the indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, said, "We're excited to call Fredericksburg home for the year and to celebrate the distinct character of the Texas Hill Country. Surrounded by rolling hills and wide-open views, this home reflects the region's natural beauty and the relaxed spirit of the Lone Star State."

The talented team bringing the 2026 Idea House to life includes builder Kurk Homes, architect Andrew Bray of Mustard Architects, the Frieden development team, landscape designer Melissa Gerstle of Melissa Gerstle Design, and designers Jean Liu of Jean Liu Design, Marcus Mohon of Mohon Interiors, and Paloma Contreras of Paloma Contreras Design.

"This year's home offers readers and visitors a fresh perspective on contemporary Southern living, inspired by the vibrant culture and thriving wine country of Fredericksburg," said Tiffany Ehasz, VP, Head of Sales. "We're thankful to our sponsors and partners, whose creativity and collaboration continue to make this program truly special year after year."

There are nine sponsors of the 2026 Idea House, whose products will be included in the home: ADT, Clopay®, Command™ Brand, James Hardie, Marvin®, Monogram Luxury Appliances, Sherwin-Williams®, Southern Living® Plant Collection, and TimberTech Decking and Railing.

The Idea House will be open to the public for tours from September 18 through December 20. Tickets will be available beginning in April and a portion of the proceeds will support local charities.

The home will be featured on SouthernLiving.com and in the October 2026 issue of Southern Living, available on newsstands September 18. Following the completion of the house, a Southern Living House Plan for the 2026 Idea House will be available for purchase online .

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a robust multi-platform presence, including print, digital, social, and events, as well as its Biscuits & Jam and Ask Grumpy podcasts and many licensing partnerships. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living is part of People Inc.

