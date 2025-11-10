The 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology is now accepting entries to recognize outstanding technology products and services globally

Recognizing excellence in tech products, services, leadership, and innovation across every sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have issued the Call for Entries for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Technology.

Learn more and submit entries now: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

This global recognition program is open to organizations of all sizes and industries from around the world. It honors outstanding achievements in technology products and services—from innovation and design to deployment and measurable impact.

The program covers all areas of technology, including: Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Automation, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, CleanTech, Digital Transformation, EdTech, Fintech, Blockchain, InsureTech, Healthcare Technology, Software, AR/VR, Telecom, and more.

Whether your product or service is disrupting industries, improving lives, or redefining what technology can do—this is your opportunity to be recognized globally for your innovation and impact.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #TechAwards #InnovationAwards #ProductExcellence #GlobalTechRecognition

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Globee Awards