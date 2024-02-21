THE 24th EDITION OF THE HABANO FESTIVAL KICKS OFF

  • From February 26th to March 1st, Havana will once again become the world's epicenter of premium tobacco
  • The anniversary of Corporación Habanos, S.A. and the Quai D'Orsay and Trinidad brands will be the main protagonists of the 24th Habano Festival

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havana is decked out to welcome experts and premium tobacco enthusiasts, and especially, all Habano lovers from around the world, at the 24th Habano Festival, to be held from February 26th to March 1st, 2024. This year, the Festival not only honors the rich heritage and tradition of Cuban tobacco with special celebrations for the anniversaries of renowned brands such as Quai D'Orsay and Trinidad, but will also look back on 30 years of success for Corporación Habanos, S.A.

The Festival will kick off with the opening of the Trade Fair, a key meeting point for industry professionals, manufacturers of premium products and artisans, which this year welcomes 85 companies from 11 countries. That same night, the Club Habana will be the venue for the Welcome Evening, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Corporación Habanos, S.A.

The Quai D'Orsay brand will be the star of the Mid-week Evening at the Cubanacán Protocol Lounge in El Laguito. During the event, attendees will participate in a tribute to the brand's 50th anniversary and will personally discover this "Special" vitola, in its world premiere presentation, in honor of this commemoration.

As a final touch to this edition of the Festival, the Gala Evening will take place in Hall C of the Pabexpo Fairgrounds. This will mark the beginning of the "Trinidad Year" during which its 55th anniversary will be celebrated, and some of the most important launches for the brand will be enjoyed. On this last night, as on previous occasions, awards will be presented to the winners of the final of the Habanos World Challenge contest as well as to the winners of the long-awaited Habanos Awards, a worldwide recognition to those who in 2023 supported Habanos the most in terms of communication, business, and production. The final highlight will be the traditional Humidor Auction, which this year will feature novelties for attendees, and whose proceeds will go, as usual, to support the Cuban Public Health System.

A FULL PROGRAM OF ACTIVITIES

The traditional visits to plantations will take place in the zone of Vuelta Abajo*, in the Pinar del Río*, recognized worldwide as the best land to grow tobacco. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Habanos factories of La Corona, Partagás, H. Upmann and Carlos Baliño, where they will be able to learn first-hand about the "Totally Handmade" Habano-making process and take part in a Habano-rolling master class in which they will be able to make their own Habano.

The International Seminar will feature presentations such as "Two Cities United by Habanos," focusing on the Quai D'Orsay brand, and the panel "Trinidad: Past, Present and Future" which will delve into one of Habanos' most prestigious brands. Besides, exclusive pairings will be offered, such as Taittinger champagne with Habanos Trinidad, Quai D'Orsay, and San Cristóbal de Havana. Or the very popular Habanos Moments with the best rums and the finest wines. The Seminar will close with the final of the Habanos World Challenge contest, where aficionados will be able to put their Habano knowledge and skills to the test to prove they are the most knowledgeable as far as the universe of Habanos is concerned.

The 24th Habano Festival, with an extensive agenda of activities, promises to be an unforgettable experience for those who wish to celebrate the rich history and culture of Habanos in Havana, the world capital of premium tobacco.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin.

To consult the Humidor Auction catalogue click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344613/XXIII_Festival_del_Habano.jpg

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

