The 25th CBD Fair (Guangzhou) and the 1st Guangzhou International Bath and Sanitary Ware Fair Wrap Up

News provided by

The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair

24 Jul, 2023, 00:04 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11th, the 25th China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair, also known as the CBD Fair (Guangzhou), along with the first Guangzhou International Bath and Sanitary Ware Fair, concluded successfully in Guangzhou.

Continue Reading

The CBD Fair (Guangzhou), held at the Canton Fair Complex from July 8 to 11, covered a total area of about 400,000 square meters, an increase of nearly 100,000 square meters compared to 2022. With the participation of nearly 2,000 companies, the event hosted around 100 high-end conferences and forums, including five special design exhibitions and nearly 30 design conference forums. Over four days, the exhibition attracted a total of 255,078 high-quality professional visitors.

This year, the CBD Fair (Guangzhou) showcased five major themed areas covering customization, system, intelligence, design, and material. In response to the growing trend of whole-house customization, the first Guangzhou International Bath and Sanitary Ware Fair was held concurrently. By displaying the latest achievements and trends in the field of customized bathroom solutions, the fair highlighted the industry's expertise and innovation, providing precise empowerment for bath and sanitary ware enterprises to explore the depth of the home decoration market.

Such a 5+1 exhibition layout showcases the dawn of a new era in whole-house customization, which has emerged as a prominent force in the home decoration industry. This trend not only fuels the growth of market demand but also steers the industry toward a path of high-quality development.

The CBD Fair (Guangzhou) also played a pivotal role in empowering the industry, showcasing its position as a key platform for debuting new products, designs, materials, technologies, strategies, and industrial innovations. It also served as a hub for exploring business and cooperation opportunities while fostering the growth of the design ecosystem. It focused on pressing topics such as the new direction of development in the home decoration industry and the emerging trends in the circular development of the industrial chain. By doing so, it presented fresh opportunities for high-quality development and intelligent upgrading.

The event comprehensively demonstrated the strong recovery of the home decoration industry, effectively gathering market opportunities, boosting market confidence, and driving market consumption. Moreover, it made substantial strides toward fostering innovation, coordination, and fostering high-quality growth within the industry.

SOURCE The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair

