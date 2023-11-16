THE 27TH ANNUAL MEYER COOKWARE OUTLET SALE BEGINS ON NOVEMBER 30TH

News provided by

Meyer Corporation U.S.

16 Nov, 2023, 09:29 ET

Exclusive Savings and Special Offers on Top Brand Cookware and More at Meyer Outlet Sale in Vallejo and Fairfield

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 

Now in its 27th year, the widely popular Meyer Cookware Outlet Sale at Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – offers holiday shoppers savings of up to 80 percent off on top brand kitchen products. Ideally timed to stock up on favorite kitchen items for holiday entertaining and gifting, the upcoming sale will feature hundreds of culinary products, such as cookware, bakeware, pantryware, ceramics, food storage, teakettles, tools and gadgets, cutlery, and more from leading brands, including Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, KitchenAid, Ayesha Curry, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Breville, Hestan, AnyDay, and LocknLock.

The Bay Area's largest cookware outlet sale will be held this year at two locations: Vallejo and Fairfield, CA.

Further Details and Bonus Shopping Incentives: 

  • Free Cookware Recycling – Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.)
  • Donation Match – Meyer will accept donations for the Vallejo-based Humane Society of the North Bay and match those donations up to $15,000. Established in 1986, the nonprofit offers shelter and adoption services for homeless animals.
  • Shopping Assistance from Culinary Experts – Knowledgeable staff available at each location for helpful guidance, suggestions, and product information.
  • Free Parking

WHEN:                     

Dates: Thursday, November 30th through Sunday, December 17th  

Times: Weekends Only (Open Thursday-Sunday): 10:00 am6:00 pm

TWO LOCATIONS:

525 Curtola Parkway
Vallejo, CA 94590

2001 Meyer Way
Fairfield, CA 94533

For consumer inquiries: 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30 am4:30 pm), and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale. Directions to sale location, and preview of discounted items available.

BACKGROUND:    

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, MeyerTM, LockNLock, and Ayesha™.

PotsandPans.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit PotsandPans.com/Affiliates or email [email protected].

SOURCE Meyer Corporation U.S.

