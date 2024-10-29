THE 28TH ANNUAL MEYER COOKWARE OUTLET SALE BEGINS ON NOVEMBER 7TH

Exclusive Savings and Special Offers on Top Brand Cookware and More at Meyer Outlet Sale in Vallejo and Fairfield

WHAT:

Now in its 28th year, the widely popular Meyer Cookware Outlet Sale at Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – offers holiday shoppers savings of up to 85 percent off on top brand kitchen products. Ideally timed to stock up on favorite kitchen items for holiday entertaining and gifting, the upcoming sale will feature hundreds of culinary products, such as cookware, bakeware, pantryware, ceramics, food storage, teakettles, tools, and cutlery from leading brands, including Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, Farberware Disney, KitchenAid, Ayesha Curry, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Breville, Hestan, Ruffoni, and LocknLock.

The Bay Area's largest cookware outlet sale will be held this year at two locations: Vallejo and Fairfield, CA.

Further Details and Bonus Shopping Incentives :

NEW Box of Mysteries – Shop a limited quantity of themed mystery boxes in both Fairfield and Vallejo . Themes include Thanksgiving Essentials, The Pro Chef, Meal Prep, The Baker, and the Magical Box of Mysteries. Mystery Boxes begin at $50 with an MSRP of at least $300 . No two boxes are alike, so test your luck in-store.





– Shop a limited quantity of themed mystery boxes in both and . Themes include Thanksgiving Essentials, The Pro Chef, Meal Prep, The Baker, and the Magical Box of Mysteries. Mystery Boxes begin at with an MSRP of at least . No two boxes are alike, so test your luck in-store. Free Cookware Recycling – Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.)





– Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.) Donation Match – Meyer will accept donations for Bay Area nonprofit Sprouts Chef Training and match those donations up to $15,000 . Sprouts Chef Training equips youth to rise from hardship through culinary training and job placement.





– Meyer will accept donations for Bay Area nonprofit Sprouts Chef Training and match those donations up to . Sprouts Chef Training equips youth to rise from hardship through culinary training and job placement. Cooking Demonstration – Enjoy a live cooking demonstration with Sprouts Chef Training on Saturday, November 9 th at the Fairfield location from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM .





– Enjoy a live cooking demonstration with Sprouts Chef Training on at the location from – . Shopping Assistance from Culinary Experts – Knowledgeable staff available at each location for helpful guidance, suggestions, and product information.





– Knowledgeable staff available at each location for helpful guidance, suggestions, and product information. Free Parking

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, November 7th through Sunday, November 24th

Times: Thursday-Sunday : 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

TWO LOCATIONS:

525 Curtola Parkway

Vallejo, CA 94590

2001 Meyer Way

Fairfield, CA 94533

For consumer inquiries : 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30 am – 4:30 pm), and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale. Directions to sale location, and preview of discounted items available.

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, Meyer™, LockNLock, and Ayesha™.

PotsandPans.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit PotsandPans.com/Affiliates or email [email protected].

