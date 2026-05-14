The 29th Annual Don Quijote Awards Call on Central Florida to Nominate Outstanding Leaders and Businesses

Nominations open through July 31 to recognize entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders driving growth across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open for the 29th Annual Don Quijote Awards. Prospera and the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando invite Central Floridians to nominate outstanding local Hispanic entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders by July 31, 2026, at www.donquijoteawards.com/nominations.

28th Annual Don Quijote Awards Winners with Prospera, the Hispanic Chamber, and the 2025 Event Chair

For nearly three decades, the Don Quijote Awards have celebrated the vision, perseverance, and lasting impact of Hispanics across Central Florida. The Hispanic Chamber and Prospera invite the entire community to take part in recognizing the exceptional talent and leadership that continues to shape and strengthen the region.

"The Don Quijote Awards celebrate the leaders who move our community forward. We invite all of Central Florida to nominate the entrepreneurs, professionals and changemakers whose work continues to inspire and strengthen our region. Their stories deserve to be recognized," said Pedro Turushina, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando.

"Once a year, we get the opportunity to come together with Central Florida business, civic, and government leaders to celebrate a group of outstanding individuals and business owners who not only excel at what they do but also make an indelible impact on our region. This is the time to nominate those who deserve to be considered for these esteemed awards," said Katia Medina, Prospera Regional Vice President for Central and Northeast Florida.

Anyone can submit a nomination, for themselves or another business or individual. Nominees will be notified and a selection committee composed of local executives, business owners, past award winners, and leadership staff from the Hispanic Chamber and Prospera will review and score all completed applications.

The Don Quijote Awards recognize outstanding individuals and businesses in the following categories:

Hispanic Micro-Enterprise of the Year

Hispanic Enterprise of the Year

Professional of the Year

Excellence Award

Hispanic Community Champion Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement and Hispanic Community Champion recipients, along with finalists in all other categories, will be announced at the annual press conference in November. Winners will be celebrated at the 29th Annual Don Quijote Awards Gala on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

To submit a nomination, visit www.donquijoteawards.com/nominations. Nominations close July 31, 2026.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Katia Medina, [email protected]

Mercedes Sanchez, [email protected]

ABOUT PROSPERA

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated $56.8 million in loans for small business clients, trained more than 17,700 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 17,600 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

ABOUT THE HISPANIC CHAMBER OF METRO ORLANDO

The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando is one of the largest business organizations in Central Florida. The Hispanic Chamber has advocated for the Hispanic business community for over three decades and is recognized as one of the main economic development entities in the region, serving as the central point of connection, fostering business success, unifying communities, and empowering Hispanic business owners and professionals to drive exceptional economic growth in the region. Members of the Hispanic Chamber are part of one of the largest, most engaged business networks in Central Florida, with exclusive access to unparalleled benefits, award-winning events, and programs focused on commerce opportunities, coaching, and community-building. For more information, visit www.hispanicchamber.com.

SOURCE Prospera