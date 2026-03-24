The 392 Roars Again: Dodge Brings Back the Legendary Durango R/T With More HEMI® Power Than Ever

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

For the first time, the legendary 392-cubic-inch V-8 HEMI® engine is now standard on the Durango R/T model. With 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, the new 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition delivers the most horsepower in the segment under $50,000 (all prices exclude tax, title and fees).

New 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition delivers most horsepower in segment under $50,000

For the first time ever, the legendary 392-cubic-inch V-8 HEMI® engine is standard on Durango R/T

New 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition pumps out 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque from its proven 6.4L HEMI V8

Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition covers 0-60 in 4.4 seconds and has an NHRA-certified 12.9-second quarter-mile time

Compared to 2025 model-year Durango R/T, the Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition adds 32% more horsepower, 21% more torque and lowers 0-60 time from 6.2 to 4.4 seconds

Standard performance features of the Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition include adaptive damping high-performance suspension, red Brembo six-piston front/four-piston rear brakes, electronic limited slip rear axle, high-performance exhaust and more

Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition interior upgrades elevating the cabin include Nappa leather and suede seating with SRT performance bolsters and heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs and more

The 392 V-8 HEMI-powered Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition outhauls every three-row SUV on the road, increasing standard towing capability to a best-in-class 8,700 pounds, only available with Tow N Go on the previous model year

Available R/T 392 Launch Edition Premium model adds carbon-fiber interior accents, 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, premium leather-wrapped instrument panel/door panels, suede headliner, sunroof, upgraded two-piece rotors that deliver improved braking performance and cooling, Trailer Tow Package and more

Now open for orders in all 50 states, the Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition is available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995 (all prices exclude tax, title and fees)

The Brotherhood of Muscle asks, and Dodge continues to deliver. For the first time, the legendary 392-cubic-inch V-8 HEMI® engine is now standard on the Durango R/T model. With 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, the new 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition delivers the most horsepower in the segment under $50,000 (all prices exclude tax, title and fees).

"The new Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition instantly sets the value-performance benchmark for three-row SUVs," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "As the only muscle SUV of its kind — with a heart-pounding 4.4-second 0-60 and an NHRA-certified 12.9-second quarter-mile — the Durango R/T 392 brings authentic Dodge muscle to more drivers than ever."

Compared to the 2025 Durango R/T, the 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition delivers:

32% more horsepower (+115 horsepower)

21% more torque (+80 lb.-ft. of torque)

Quicker 0-60 time, lowered from 6.2 seconds to 4.4 seconds

20% more standard towing capacity

The new 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition comes loaded with standard performance features, including adaptive damping high-performance suspension, red Brembo six-piston front/four-piston rear brakes, electronic limited slip rear axle, high-performance exhaust, SRT performance Drive Modes and more.

Adding even more capability, the Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition delivers best-in-class 8,700-lb. towing capacity paired with a top speed of 160 mph.

The 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition is available for order now in all 50 states at a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995.

A Big HEMI First: 6.4L 392 Arrives in the Durango R/T

For the first time in Durango history, Dodge drops the iconic 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 into the R/T. Engineered with a relentless focus on driver engagement, the powerplant sends 475 horsepower through a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The transmission automatically adapts to engine load, traction, gradient and driving style. It can also be manually shifted via performance steering-wheel paddle shifters or through the "M-gate" manual shifter located on the center console, allowing the driver to select and change gears much like a sequential shifter.

A rear-wheel-drive-based architecture provides ideal balance, and standard all-wheel drive on the R/T 392 maximizes traction for all-weather confidence and full power delivery. All-wheel drive in the R/T 392 features an active system that continuously varies the torque split between the front and rear axles based on performance driving demands.

Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition: Performance-charged Inside and Out

The new Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition's muscle exterior pops with body-color flares that enhance the SUV's aggressive muscle character. Red "392" fender badging IDs the new Durango along with silver exterior badging, and a distinctive rear spoiler reinforces the Launch Edition's balance of style and functional capability. The newest addition to the Durango lineup rides on standard 20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Zero Run-Flat 295 tires.

Exterior color options for Durango R/T, as well as the full 2026 Durango lineup, include new Green Machine alongside B5 Blue, Destroyer Gray, Diamond Black, Night Moves, Red Oxide, Triple Nickel, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle.

The Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition debuts with Nappa leather and suede seats delivering premium muscle luxury and featuring large, driver-centric SRT seat bolsters, providing both support and sophistication while keeping the driver secure in the cockpit. Second-row captain's chairs add space and comfort, and additional interior features include heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats and more.

Behind the wheel, drivers experience a true performance cockpit — one that enhances control and confidence without compromising everyday usability. The result is an interior that accommodates spirited driving, family fun and everything in between, offering comfort, space and utility in equal measure.

Options for the Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition include the popular Blacktop Package, bringing a sporty, darkened aesthetic to the SUV's exterior with 20-inch Lights Out wheels, Eclipse Black exhaust tips, gloss black exterior badges and more.

Five stripe options for the R/T 392 include Bright Blue, Carbon Fiber, Flame Red, Low Gloss Gunmetal and Sterling Silver. Trailer Tow Package and three-season tires are also optional for the R/T.

Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition Premium Model: Elevated Power

For customers seeking HEMI 392 power loaded with even more standard content, the Durango R/T 392 Premium model includes features such as:

18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Leather-wrapped instrument panel and door trim

Carbon-fiber interior accents

Suede headliner

Sunroof

Upgraded two-piece rotors deliver improved performance and cooling

Trailer Tow Package

Full ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking

The Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition Premium model starts at an MSRP of $57,595.

2026 Dodge Durango Lineup

The 2026 Durango family offers a range of powertrains and price points:

Durango GT (V-6): 295 horsepower, 260 lb-ft; starts at $38,995 (AWD adds $2,000)

295 horsepower, 260 lb-ft; starts at $38,995 (AWD adds $2,000) Durango GT HEMI AWD: 360 horsepower; the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry at $43,675

360 horsepower; the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry at $43,675 Durango R/T 392: 475 horsepower; most horsepower in the segment under $50,000

475 horsepower; most horsepower in the segment under $50,000 Durango SRT Hellcat: 710 horsepower; starts at $79,995 as the quickest, fastest and most powerful three-row gas SUV

710 horsepower; starts at $79,995 as the quickest, fastest and most powerful three-row gas SUV Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak: more than 13 million customization options, offering ultimate personalization

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:

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SOURCE Stellantis