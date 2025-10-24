The 41st Annual Imagine Benefit, Built on the Legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala, Raises $1.3 Million to Support the Alzheimer's Association

– Peter Thomas Roth Honored for Longstanding Commitment –

– Captivating Performance from Mentalist and Magician Christophe Fox –

– Moving Mission Moment by Rachel Chavkin and Jacob Heinrichs –

Imagery Here | Photo Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com | Alzheimer's Association

Imagery Here | Photo Credit: Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com | Alzheimer's Association

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association celebrated its esteemed Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala, on Oct. 22 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. Founded by Princess Yasmin Aga Khan in honor of her mother, Hollywood icon Rita Hayworth, the event raised over $1.3 million to support the Association's mission by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. This year's event brings the Gala's lifetime fundraising total to more than $91 million since its inception in 1984.

Ryan Thomas Roth, Carole Roth, Brendan Thomas Roth, Peter Thomas Roth at the Alzheimer’s Association 41st annual Imagine Benefit built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala

This year's event honored Peter Thomas Roth with the Rita Hayworth Award for his unwavering commitment to the Imagine Benefit and the Alzheimer's Association. For more than two decades, Roth has helped raise awareness and funds for the event. Roth ended his remarks with a call to action, "Let's keep fighting. Let's keep laughing. And let's keep showing up. Until the only thing we forget is what it felt like to lose someone to this disease."

Woven throughout the evening, renowned mentalist Christophe Fox captivated guests with his awe-inspiring talents. His three-part set sparked astonishment and amazement, creating an engaging environment underscoring this year's theme "Magic of the Mind." With each performance, Fox tested the audience's minds with his unique ability to connect with the room, drawing gasps and applause as he reinforced the spirit of inspiration and support that defined the event.

In a heartfelt mission moment, Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) and husband Jake Heinrichs shared his family's journey with a rare gene mutation that causes inherited Alzheimer's. The couple highlighted the power of scientific progress in studies such as DIAN-TU, of which Heinrichs is a participant, and the hope this progress brings to families facing the disease.

"We are grateful to the Alzheimer's Association for its work on behalf of families like ours," said Chavkin and Heinrichs. "Please continue investing in research. Alzheimer's knows no political, economic, or geographic boundaries. Research is the difference between which children will grow up with a parent, aunt, uncle, grandparent — or without them."

Entertainment provided by the iconic Cafe Wha? UNLIMTD Band kept the spirit of celebration alive throughout the event. The energy of the evening was further elevated by the live auction featuring items donated by Wayne Brady, Exclusive Resorts, Hunt Slonem, and more.

"My journey to end Alzheimer's began in 1981, when my mother, Rita Hayworth was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Overnight, I became a caregiver at 32 years old, and soon after, this cause became my life's calling," said Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, founder and honorary chair of the Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala. "Tonight, we honor my dear friend Peter Thomas Roth for his unwavering commitment to this event for more than two decades. Thanks to him — and to our dedicated chairs, committee, sponsors, donors, and supporters — we reach new heights year after year. One day, with the work done by the Alzheimer's Association, we won't have to imagine a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. We will live it."

The Imagine Benefit flourished thanks to the guidance of a remarkable leadership team including event chairs Joseph Boitano, Brooke and Oliver Kennan, and vice chairs Karim Barrada, Jaqui Lividini, Sarah Tam Marin, Alexis Bryan Morgan, Suzanne Silverstein, and Lily Johnson White. Next Generation vice chairs, Randy and Paula Harris, along with Katherine Schultz, played pivotal roles in engaging the next generation to join the fight against Alzheimer's and dementia.

Additional Benefit Committee members included Chele Chiavacci Farley, Julie Fishman, Emily and Jon Gelb, Sultan Hirji, David Hyde Pierce and Brian Hargrove, Karyn Kornfeld and Steven Kobre, Louise and Stephen Kornfeld, Jessica Leonard, Robin and Roger Meltzer, Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Zahra Rahman, Peter Thomas Roth, Michelle Rubel, Nicole Sexton, Martha Webster, and Jennifer and Lonnie Wollin.

Distinguished guests from the worlds of art, fashion, society, and media added to the event's elegance and prestige, included Huma Abedin, Lorenz Baumer, Yasmina and Luca Bernasconi, Katherine Gage Bouloud, Grace Cayre, Marilyn Chinitz, Zandy Forbes, Peter Gallagher and Paula Harwood, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Kate Davidson Hudson, Nabila Khashoggi, Jess King, Elizabeth Kurpis, Becky Malinsky, Meredith and Seth Marks, Elizabeth Meigher, Allie Michler Kopelman, Gillian and Sylvester Miniter, Josie Natori, Dalia Oberlander, Allie Provost, Louise Roe, Carole Roth, Brendan Roth, Ryan Roth, Nancy Sambuco, Danielle Sepsy, Hunt Slonem, Peter Som, Kari Tiedemann, Lis Waterman, Alex Wong, Jason Wu, Alexander Yulish, and more.

The Imagine Benefit was generously underwritten by Rolex Watch USA. Aphrodise donated its refreshing and delightful sparkling Rosé and Miss Maude Chocolates treated guests to its signature Theater Bar.

Funds raised at the Imagine Benefit support the Alzheimer's Association's mission to accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, maximize quality care and support, and the local efforts of its New York City Chapter. More than 426,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, more than 656,000 in New York provide unpaid care to someone living with the disease.

To donate, visit NYCImagine25.givesmart.com. For information and resources, visit the Alzheimer's Association website at alz.org or call its free 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association