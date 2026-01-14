The $587B Strategic Surge: Why China's Export Ban is Scaling a North American Metal Boom

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – The global critical minerals market is on a collision course with reality, projected to explode from $328 billion to a staggering $587 billion by 2032[1]. As China tightens its "Resource Iron Curtain" by weaponizing supply chains and restricting exports for silver, tungsten, and antimony, the West is facing a critical vulnerability in defense and semiconductor procurement[1]. This high-stakes rotation into secure, proprietary strategic metal platforms is fueling the 2026 investment case for GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), American Tungsten (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF), American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF), and Aclara Resources (TSX: ARA) (OTCID: ARAAF).

The pressure is mounting as tungsten prices surge 150% year-over-year, forcing manufacturers to scramble for any non-Chinese supply of the world's highest-melting-point metal[2]. Washington is fighting back with a $2 billion commitment to expand the National Defense Stockpile, validating the urgent need for domestic production platforms capable of securing American national security[3]. For retail investors, the narrative is clear: the race to onshore the minerals that power our future has transformed these resource platforms into the ultimate strategic infrastructure plays of the decade.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed anomalous tungsten mineralization at its Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia, with assays from its 2025 surface exploration program identifying a previously undocumented tungsten zone returning up to 6,550 parts per million tungsten at the Vines Lake showing. The results validate historical tungsten data at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while expanding the known footprint across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones spanning approximately 1.3 kilometers of strike length.

Tungsten has emerged as one of the most strategically critical minerals for Western economies following China's implementation of strict export controls throughout 2025. With over 80% of global tungsten supply concentrated in China and the metal possessing the highest melting point of any element, tungsten remains essential for cutting tools, defense applications including ammunition and armor, semiconductor manufacturing, and energy infrastructure.

The 2025 program at Magno successfully verified historical showings while discovering tungsten at Vines Lake where previous sampling had not documented the metal. Results from 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne alongside lead values exceeding 20% and zinc reaching 3.8% at the Magno and D-Zone carbonate replacement occurrences, with 45 samples returning over 100 grams per tonne silver. The discovery of indium, a strategic mineral used in electronics and renewable energy technologies, adds another dimension with values up to 334 parts per million.

"The 2025 surface program successfully achieved its primary objective of verifying historical tungsten mineralization at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while also identifying a new tungsten occurrence at Vines Lake," said Robert Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "These results highlight the continuity and scale of tungsten mineralization across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones at Magno."

Beyond British Columbia, GoldHaven has completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil, where nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters tested priority targets and discovered bornite suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning grades up to 15.85% copper.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186.16 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions with multiple projects advancing simultaneously and assay results pending from Copeçal, all supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

American Tungsten (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) has completed drilling of 2,120 feet across six holes at its IMA Mine in Idaho, successfully intersecting quartz veins with hubnerite tungsten mineralization over an area spanning 400 feet along strike and 250 feet up-dip from the D-level. The Phase 1 program continues to validate the geological model with an additional 3,850 feet of drilling planned across nine holes from the second and third D-Level drilling stations, while the Zero Level drill program has been expanded from 6,700 to 8,000 feet.

"The initial drillholes at the IMA Project are successfully intersecting the vein system along strike of historical resources. While assay results are still pending, these early intersections reinforce the geological model and validate our disciplined, phased approach to resource expansion," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten. "Phase 1 is progressing exactly as designed, and we remain focused on advancing the targets that support our mission to become the first producer of tungsten in the United States."

Underground rehabilitation is advancing on both the upper D Level and Zero Level to support ongoing drilling activity. American Tungsten is assessing potential for restart of underground tungsten mining operations at the historic IMA Mine, which produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 between 1945 and 1957.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) through its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation has announced the closing of a $200 million strategic equity facility from Transition Equity Partners to accelerate commercial deployment of proprietary multi-mineral refining technology for rare earth elements and critical minerals. The investment will support buildout of ReElement's Marion, Indiana facility to scale to initial capacity greater than 10,000 metric tons per annum of refined critical minerals from recycled feedstocks and mined rare earth concentrates, with ability to further expand across multiple strategic locations.

"We are excited to partner with Transition Equity Partners. Throughout this process, it became clear that we are closely aligned culturally and mission-wise - an alignment we believe is essential to addressing supply-chain challenges quickly while building long-term shareholder value," said Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies. "The $200 million commitment will enable ReElement to expand its manufacturing base initially in the United States and, over time, globally, to process and refine critical minerals and rare earth elements through a cost-competitive, modular, and scalable platform."

ReElement is partnering with the U.S. Department of War and Vulcan Elements to support a fully vertically integrated domestic rare earth magnet supply chain, while also collaborating with POSCO International Corporation to reinforce U.S.-based critical minerals and magnet production capabilities. The company's chromatographic refining platform targets heavy rare earth elements including yttrium, gadolinium, germanium, antimony, terbium and dysprosium that remain subject to severe supply constraints.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) has updated on its RapidSX rare earth element separation technology commercialization progress and its USD $22.4 million U.S. Department of War Other Transaction Agreement through the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Orlando. The company has operated and continuously improved its 52-Stage RapidSX Demonstration Plant within its Kingston, Ontario Commercialization and Demonstration Facility, completing about 5,700 hours of REE processing with tonnes of heavy mixed rare earth oxides in an automated and simulated 24-hour per day commercial production environment.

"The nearly two years of CDF demonstration work undertaken by Ucore has been done with deliberate coordination with the Louisiana SMC production roll-out pathway," said Mike Schrider, P.E., VP and COO of Ucore Rare Metals. "The result is a technically proven and de-risked commercialization pathway to commence heavy rare earth processing in Louisiana in 2026."

Full commercial-scale Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex work is underway for the installation of RapidSX Machine #1 in mid-2026. Ucore Rare Metals has demonstrated RapidSX improvements over conventional solvent extraction including 2 to 4 times faster throughput, smaller physical plant footprint, and overall CAPEX reduction.

Aclara Resources (TSX: ARA) (OTCID: ARAAF) released a CEO letter reflecting on 2025 accomplishments including the declaration of the world's first NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Reserves for an ionic clay project at its Carina Project in Brazil, with a Pre-Feasibility Study confirming NPV of US$1.1 billion and IRR of 22%. The company announced Project Dynamo, representing an investment of approximately US$277 million to develop the first heavy rare earth separation facility in the United States supplied by ionic clay sources from Chile and Brazil, designed to supply more than 75% of U.S. dysprosium and terbium demand for electric vehicles.

"As we conclude 2025, Aclara reflects a year that represented far more than incremental progress," said Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara Resources. "It marked the validation of a long-term strategy: to establish a resilient, transparent, and responsible heavy rare earth supply chain outside China, anchored by ionic clay deposits and fully integrated from mine to magnet."

By the end of 2026, Aclara expects to have completed the full development phase across its upstream, separation, and metallization projects. Aclara Resources positions itself to commence construction at the end of 2026 and achieve commercial production by 2028, marking the transformation into the first vertically integrated heavy rare earth producer outside China.

