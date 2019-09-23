The 5th Exposition for Investment and Trade of Advanced Equipment Manufacturing on the West Bank of the Pearl River Held in Foshan, Guangdong

This AEME was organized by the Foshan Municipal People's Government and the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangdong Province. With the theme of "Intelligent Manufacturing of West Pearl River to Equip Future", it highlighted nine key areas, such as industrial 5G, robots and new energy vehicles. It attracted 234 projects that added up to 198.3 billion yuan of investment, among which 57 investment projects were organized by Foshan and totaled 53.77 billion yuan.

In his opening address, Chen Liangxian, Vice Governor of Guangdong, noted that according to the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Zhuhai and Foshan are expected to take a lead in building an advanced equipment manufacturing industrial belt on the west bank of the Pearl River. This would give Guangdong a strong impetus to accelerate the building of the advanced equipment manufacturing industrial belt on the west bank of the Pearl River. This year's AEME would also play a major role in promoting the development of equipment manufacturing industry in Guangdong.



Recent years have seen a growing scale of the industrial belt on the west bank of the Pearl River with enhanced quality of development and increased level of industrial agglomeration, which has safeguarded the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



During the opening ceremony, 18 projects with a total planned investment of 64.47 billion yuan in the eight cities on the west bank of the Pearl River were signed, including the second phase of Sany Marine Heavy Industry Park, the Shunde Equipment New Material Technology R&D and Industrialization Base, and the Institute of Future Technology Innovation, Chinese Academy of Sciences.



"Foshan is accelerating industrial transformation and upgrading, develop high-end manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing, and boosting advanced manufacturing and the real economy," said Lu Yi, the secretary of CPC Foshan Municipal Committee.



During this AEME, innovations like industrial robots, machine tools, and hydrogen-powered trams were showcased. Many well-known enterprises including ABB Robotics (Zhuhai), KUKA Robotics (Guangdong), BYD (Shaoguan) Co., Ltd., Sinoscience Fullcryo (Zhongshan), CRRC Guangdong, and Henglitai Machinery Co., Ltd. participated in the exposition.



The three-day exposition consisted of exhibition, transactions, project signing, investment recommendation and industry forums, focusing on the latest achievements in terms of advanced equipment manufacturing in the eight cities on the west bank of the Pearl River. It promoted the integration of innovative elements such as products, technologies, talents, projects and capital.



