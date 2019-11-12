The Absolut Company begins collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software to increase manufacturing efficiency and flexibility

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today a collaboration with The Absolut Company regarding Siemens Opcenter™ Execution software, part of the Siemens Digital Enterprise Suite, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) solution. The company will conduct a pilot of Siemens Opcenter Execution Process (formerly known as SIMATIC IT® Unified Architecture Process Industries) in one of their three factories in Åhus as the first step of an enterprise-wide roll-out across the three factories which produce spirits for global distribution. Siemens Opcenter can help The Absolut Company to better meet some of the challenges in the beverage market including the increasing demand for high quality and variety in products and production as well as the high cost pressures of the global food and beverage market.

Siemens Opcenter Execution Process can help The Absolut Company to increase traceability, to manage orders more efficiently and to monitor production in real time.

"The Absolut Company always strives to have best in class manufacturing where Industry 4.0 will be a key enabler to deliver on future consumer demands. We are happy to have Siemens Digital Industries Software as a key partner on this journey," said Anna Schreil, VP Operations at The Absolut Company.

Siemens Opcenter Execution is part of Siemens' offering for the consumer-packaged goods and food and beverage industries. The solution has been developed to cover the entire value chain, from reception of incoming material to distribution of produced goods, including quality control, product planning and scheduling as well as reporting, trends and advanced analysis. Siemens Opcenter Execution Process can help The Absolut Company to increase traceability, to manage orders more efficiently and to monitor production in real time.

"Companies across the consumer products industry are facing increased regulations, the need for global manufacturing to meet local demands, and competitive pressures that can result in reduced margins," said Mats Friberg, Vice President & Managing Director for Nordic Operations at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The Absolut Company recognizes the key to staying ahead in this changing industry is through digitalization. We value the trust placed in our solutions and will be a responsive partner to The Absolut Company as it continues to move towards a digital enterprise."

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

For further information on Siemens' solutions for the food and beverage industry, please click here. For more information on Siemens Opcenter, please click here.

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemensplm

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software

Related Links

http://www.siemens.com

