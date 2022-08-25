'The Abundance Mentality': Soaak Announces Its Latest 21-Day Immersion Program with Top Business Leader in the U.S.

Soaak, a mindfulness, mental health, and wellness app, announces a partnership with one of the nation's most successful business leaders to help people overcome obstacles and create their dream life

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaak Technologies, a clinically proven mindfulness, mental health, and wellness app, launches their latest 21-Day Immersion Program with the Chairman and CEO of Regent Bank, Sean Kouplen, titled The Abundance Mentality. Its mission is to help people overcome the obstacles and challenges in business, featuring 21 days of 5-minutes teachings from Kouplen himself!

Kouplen reaches over 175,000 people each morning with words of inspiration and encouragement during his daily call-in devotional and even more through his podcast, Kingdom Driven CEO. Listeners tune in to learn how he came from humble beginnings and grew to create one of the Nation's fastest-growing banks with over $1 billion in assets, as well as owning and investing in several other companies.

Kouplen served as the Secretary of Commerce for the State of Oklahoma, works on various philanthropic endeavors, and still has an abundance of time and energy to coach his son's little league baseball team, which made it to the Little League World Series and has been made famous by the "hug felt around the world," picked up by several national media outlets.

Now, listeners can tap into Kouplen's encouragement in combination with uplifting and soothing sound frequencies that Kouplen uses daily.

"In this 21-Day Immersion Program, you will learn the mindset I established to overcome the many challenges I faced in both my personal life and in business, that allowed me to discover a life that exceeded my wildest expectations," says Kouplen.

This program teaches:

How to change your life with an abundance mentality

How to let go of the past to inherit your future

How to be flexible and reach all of your goals

How to turn your setbacks into comebacks

How to train your mind to be laser-focused

How to prepare for the miraculous in all areas of life

Soaak is available on Android and iOS apps, Amazon Alexa, Roku TV, and a web-based platform — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — HSA and FSA approved.

Go to soaak.com and use code "REGENT″ to receive 30% off, lifetime!

About Soaak:

As seen in USA Today, Soaak is a clinically proven and science-based mindfulness, mental health, and wellness app available 24 hours a day from anywhere in the world. Soaak provides clinically proven sound frequencies, Mindful Intentions, and 21-Day Immersion Programs taught by leading experts to support mental health, productivity, and emotional well-being. Soaak has distributed more than 14 million minutes of digital services, in 130 countries.

