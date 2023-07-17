The Access Bank UK Ltd grows internationally and supports community wellbeing

Over $100m income milestone for the third year running

18% year-on-year income growth to $131.5m

Pre-tax profits increased by 13% from $51.9m to $58.7m

Trade Finance income grew by 12% year-on-year to $62.6m

Commercial Banking customer deposits reached $1.252bn , up 34% year-on-year

Visa debit card added to our portfolio of customer-focused services

LONDON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A vibrant Access Bank Polo Day at Guards Polo Club Windsor combined celebrating another year of outstanding international business growth for The Access Bank UK Ltd with fabulous fund raising for UNICEF schools building programme in Nigeria. All part of The Access Bank/Fifth Chukker impressive fundraising initiatives across Africa.

L-R: The 14th Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi, II; Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Nigeria join Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nigeria presenting the Access Challenge Cup at the winner prize presentation to the captain of Access Bank polo team. Pledges for the building of 200 classroom blocks made 8000 children the real winners on the day.

For The Access Bank UK Ltd Chief Executive Officer/ Managing Director, Jamie Simmonds the highlight of a strong financial operating performance has been securing the approval of French regulators for the Bank to open a regulated branch in Paris. "This is a significant development representing the Bank's latest success in expanding our parent group's international footprint beyond Africa, the City of London and its branch in Dubai."

In the year The Bank has won 'International Investor publications' award as 'Most innovative Trade Finance African Bank-UK' as well as 'Best African Trade Finance' award from International Finance for the sixth consecutive year and 'Best Africa Trade Finance Bank' by Capital Finance International for the eighth year in a row." Putting customers' needs ahead of its own sets the standard by which it judges itself and its performance. "We are a bank where our growth has been fuelled by the strength of customer relationships. This enables us to develop innovative products and the best financial solutions for our customers."

Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Holdings PLC and Chairman of The Access Bank UK Ltd, says "The successes of The Access Bank UK Ltd have been a major milestone in the development of the banking group into the biggest Nigerian Bank in respect of assets and the largest in Africa by customer base and has charted our course for the future and vision to be the world's most respected African bank. Together our continuing support for the Fifth Chukker - UNICEF initiative reflects our view of our role as a change agent in Nigeria and Africa that can help institute socio-economic development through responsible business practice, social initiatives and environmental consideration." "We continue to look for ways to enable more resources to be directed at supporting the children. We are part of the community and as such should support its wellbeing."

Since the UNICEF/Access Bank initiative was started it has rebuilt schools in Kaduna and has kept more than 8000 students in continuous education. At the same time new school blocks and a computer literacy building all in a more secure and friendly school environment have been developed. The communities surrounding the schools are supported with boreholes for water and sewing and grinding machines to secure employment and stimulate economic and social development.

