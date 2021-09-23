The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) announces their September 29th and 30th "Tax-Free and Tax-Advantaged Income for Investors" Educational Event (4 CE Credits)

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AICA is pleased to announce a two-day education event for Financial Advisors, Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering the benefits and opportunities for tax-free and tax advantaged income.

September 29th & 30th at 1:30pm EST please join; highlighting and educating on closed-end funds with "The ABC's of CEFs – How We Build Diversified High After-Tax Income Portfolios" presented by John Cole Scott, CIO of CEF Advisors, Founder CEFData.com. JCS also serves as AICA's Executive Chairman.

There will be two timely panel discussions each afternoon. The event is hosted on the interactive REMO.co conference platform offering true participant interactions with networking opportunities at virtual tables.

Who should attend? Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIA firms, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial press.

Sept 29th Panel #1 at 2PM EST: "Tax-Free Municipal Bond Exposure Through CEFs – Update & Outlook on the Muni Market"

Moderator: John Cole Scott, Executive Chairman AICA

Presenters:

Stephen Candido, Portfolio Manager – Nuveen

John Lawlor, Managing Director – MacKay Shields

Robert Amodeo, Head of Municipals – Western Asset Management

Sept 29th Panel #2 at 3:20PM EST: Using Preferred Equity to Diversify Your Taxable Income Portfolio

Moderator: Michael Spatacco, Director, Bancroft Capital

Presenters:

Brenda Langerfeld, Portfolio Manager – Nuveen

R. Eric Chadwick, President – Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated

Brian Cordes, Senior Vice President – Head of Portfolio Specialists – Cohen and Steers

Sept 30th Panel #1 at 2PM EST: "Fireside Chat with Parametric: Building and Managing a Tax Efficient Portfolio"*

John Cole Scott, Executive Chairman AICA & Mark Milner, Investment Strategist Parametric.

Sept 30th Panel #2 at 3:20PM EST: "Why Now May be the Best Time to Invest in MLP / Energy Funds?"Moderator: Mike Taggart, CFA Founder & CEO Taggart Fund Intelligence

Presenters:

Sam Brothwell, Director of Research – Energy Income Partners

Matthew Sallee, President – TortoiseEcofin

AICA is proud to be an "invite to speak" content platform not a "pay to speak" model. Each Session has 10-20 minutes Q&A after prepared discussions.

Complimentary registrations are available for qualified attendees thanks to the generous support of AICA members. AICA offers advisors and investors a CEF screener and profile pages on their website, powered by CEFData.com as well as almost 120 recorded weekly NAVigator Podcast episodes since October 2019. https://aicalliance.org/alliance-content/pod-cast/

*This session is a last-minute replacement session at the event and the speaker is still getting firm approval to speak.

Learn More & Register https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/taxadvantagedincome2021/

The Active Investment Company Alliance. A 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association for closed-end funds (CEFs), business development companies (BDCs), Interval Funds and Tender Offer Funds. www.AICalliance.org

