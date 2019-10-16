The Ad Council Announces New Members of Board of Directors

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:

Naveen Agarwal , CMO, Prudential Financial

, CMO, Prudential Financial Anna Bager , President and CEO, OAAA

, President and CEO, OAAA Lynne Bartron , VP Global Brand, Symantec

, VP Global Brand, Symantec Michael Brownstein , EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Meredith Corporation

, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Stephanie Buscemi , EVP and CMO, Salesforce

, EVP and CMO, Salesforce Jon Cook , Global CEO, VMLY&R

, Global CEO, VMLY&R Katrina Cukaj , EVP, Ad Sales Strategy & Network Partnerships, WarnerMedia

, EVP, Ad Sales Strategy & Network Partnerships, WarnerMedia Andrew Essex , CEO and Founder, Plan_A

, CEO and Founder, Plan_A Elena Hale , Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, Emerson Collective

, Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, Gail Horwood , CMO, Kellogg Company

, CMO, Kellogg Company Walker Jacobs , Chief Revenue Officer, Twitch

, Chief Revenue Officer, Twitch Jacki Kelley , President and Chief Client Officer U.S., Dentsu Aegis Network

, President and Chief Client Officer U.S., Dentsu Aegis Network Steven Kritzman , SVP Sales, Pandora Media

, SVP Sales, Pandora Media Erin Matts , CEO, Hearts & Science

, CEO, Hearts & Science Steve Pacheco , President and CEO, American Advertising Federation

, President and CEO, American Advertising Federation Maureen Polo , GM, Brand Studios , Fullscreen

, GM, , Fullscreen Nancy Reyes , President, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

, President, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Jennifer Saenz , President, Global Foods, PepsiCo

, President, Global Foods, PepsiCo Randi Stipes , CMO, IBM Watson Media and Weather

, CMO, IBM Watson Media and Weather John Travis , VP, Brand Marketing, Adobe

, VP, Brand Marketing, Adobe Lisa Utzschneider , CEO, Integral Ad Science

"We're thrilled to welcome our new Board members to this incredible team of innovative business leaders, marketing professionals and creative visionaries," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "By sharing their invaluable insights and commitment to using the power of communications for good, they allow the Ad Council to fulfill our mission of driving social good at scale."

Since the organization's founding, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of leading the communications industry's social impact efforts. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social good communication campaigns are effective and impactful.

The Ad Council also added new members to its Leadership Council, which consists of executives across media, tech, marketing and advertising who identify ways their companies can support Ad Council campaigns and the country's most critical social issues.

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:

Amanda Brinkman , Chief Brand Officer , Deluxe

, Chief , Deluxe Maegan Buckler , CRO, Extreme Reach

, CRO, Extreme Reach Pam Erlichman , Chief Marketing Officer, Jebbit

, Chief Marketing Officer, Jebbit Greg Glenday , CEO, Lightbox

, CEO, Lightbox Leila Nowroozi , Head of Strategic National Partnerships, Aetna

, Head of Strategic National Partnerships, Aetna Sue Seams, Senior Director of Experience Planning, Kellogg Company

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

