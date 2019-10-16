The Ad Council Announces New Members of Board of Directors
Jacki Kelley of Dentsu Aegis Network Announced as Vice Chair
Oct 16, 2019, 10:01 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leading non-profit organization dedicated to using communications to drive social change, elected new members to its Board of Directors at its fall meeting yesterday. The Board is chaired by David Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer, Facebook.
Jacki Kelley, President and Chief Client Officer U.S. of Dentsu Aegis Network, has been named Vice Chair of the Board. Kelley previously served on the Board from April 2017-March 2019 as a representative of Bloomberg LP; she also served on the Executive Committee from June 2018-March 2019.
New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:
- Naveen Agarwal, CMO, Prudential Financial
- Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA
- Lynne Bartron, VP Global Brand, Symantec
- Michael Brownstein, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Meredith Corporation
- Stephanie Buscemi, EVP and CMO, Salesforce
- Jon Cook, Global CEO, VMLY&R
- Katrina Cukaj, EVP, Ad Sales Strategy & Network Partnerships, WarnerMedia
- Andrew Essex, CEO and Founder, Plan_A
- Elena Hale, Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, Emerson Collective
- Gail Horwood, CMO, Kellogg Company
- Walker Jacobs, Chief Revenue Officer, Twitch
- Jacki Kelley, President and Chief Client Officer U.S., Dentsu Aegis Network
- Steven Kritzman, SVP Sales, Pandora Media
- Erin Matts, CEO, Hearts & Science
- Steve Pacheco, President and CEO, American Advertising Federation
- Maureen Polo, GM, Brand Studios, Fullscreen
- Nancy Reyes, President, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York
- Jennifer Saenz, President, Global Foods, PepsiCo
- Randi Stipes, CMO, IBM Watson Media and Weather
- John Travis, VP, Brand Marketing, Adobe
- Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, Integral Ad Science
"We're thrilled to welcome our new Board members to this incredible team of innovative business leaders, marketing professionals and creative visionaries," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "By sharing their invaluable insights and commitment to using the power of communications for good, they allow the Ad Council to fulfill our mission of driving social good at scale."
Since the organization's founding, the Ad Council has been at the forefront of leading the communications industry's social impact efforts. Its Board of Directors is comprised of a prestigious group of senior marketing and media executives who provide expertise, insights and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social good communication campaigns are effective and impactful.
The Ad Council also added new members to its Leadership Council, which consists of executives across media, tech, marketing and advertising who identify ways their companies can support Ad Council campaigns and the country's most critical social issues.
New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:
- Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand Officer, Deluxe
- Maegan Buckler, CRO, Extreme Reach
- Pam Erlichman, Chief Marketing Officer, Jebbit
- Greg Glenday, CEO, Lightbox
- Leila Nowroozi, Head of Strategic National Partnerships, Aetna
- Sue Seams, Senior Director of Experience Planning, Kellogg Company
SOURCE The Ad Council
