The Ad Council launches new strategic consultancy: Ad Council Edge

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council, America's leading non-profit organization dedicated to driving social change, announced today a new arm: Ad Council Edge. A strategic consultancy, Ad Council Edge, builds on the Ad Council's rich history of developing compelling and cutting-edge purpose-driven marketing campaigns to advise companies and nonprofit organizations on ways to inspire and engage the public on today's most pressing issues.

"We're taking what we do best and sharing our many decades of experience with partners who are equally invested in making the world a better place," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "As the Ad Council's consultancy arm, Ad Council Edge is uniquely positioned to leverage our seasoned approach to designing social issue strategies to drive measurable impact. This new arm of our organization further opens the doors for future innovations and collaborations around social good, ultimately benefiting all Ad Council stakeholders."

Working with nonprofits, foundations and corporations, Ad Council edge will concentrate on four major areas of service: research, strategy development, convenings and trainings.

Ad Council Edge will focus efforts during the formative stages of strategy development for clients by helping to design new social issue approaches, seize opportunities for greater public participation and break down the challenges preventing individuals to act. These strategies are built from research-based insights, as well as consultative sessions with the experienced team of executives and strategists from the Ad Council.

Current consultancy projects include building the marketing strategies for issues such as voting and civic engagement with a number of respected foundations and nonprofits.

For more information and to stay up to date on Ad Council Edge, please visit AdCouncilEdge.org.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. Founded in 1942, the Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

SOURCE The Ad Council

Related Links

https://www.adcounciledge.org

