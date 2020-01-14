The Aesthetic Society Announces That Symplast Is A New Alliance Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society announced today that Symplast, one of the leading mobile EHR/Practice Management platforms for plastic surgery and med spas joins The Aesthetic Society as an Alliance Partner. The Aesthetic Society is the leading professional society of board-certified plastic surgeons specializing in cosmetic procedures.

Founded by plastic surgeons in 2013, Symplast specializes in mobile electronic health records and patient management for plastic surgeons and med spas. The HIPAA secure cloud platform automates workflows for over 3,500 aesthetic users across the U.S. The user-friendly suite provides a modern ecosystem that includes:

Practice management

Inventory/POS, credit card processing, billing, reports

Patient engagement and digital intake

Appointment reminders, ePrescriptions

Virtual consultations, follow ups, and online patient scheduling

Marketing CRM, Medical Prospect Relationship Manager

HIPAA secure texting, and more

"The Aesthetic Society is dedicated to supporting our industry partners who understand the unique needs of aesthetic plastic surgery practices," says Charles H. Thorne, MD, President of The Aesthetic Society. "Symplast was not only an early adopter of our Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) but worked closely with our technology partner to optimize their management system to provide even more value for our members."

Symplast joins an elite group of aesthetic companies, including AMS RRG, Canfield Scientific, CareCredit, CosmetAssure, InMode, Revance, Sente, Suneva, and Thermi as Alliance Partners of The Aesthetic Society. The Industry Partnership Program provides a collaborative partnership and strategic reach to our members, while supporting The Aesthetic Society's mission to advance the science, art, and safe practice of aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine.

The Aesthetic Society's Partnership Program provides visibility, networking opportunities, and interaction between industry leaders and its members.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

About Symplast:

Founded by plastic surgeons in 2013, Symplast is the #1 Mobile EHR/Practice Management platform for plastic surgery and med spas. Delivering a HIPAA secure cloud software to over 3,500 aesthetic users across the country, Symplast's modern, easy-to-use EHR suite includes: virtual consultations and follow ups, practice management, patient engagement, digital intake, medical PRM, marketing CRM, online patient scheduling, billing, reports, inventory/POS, multimedia, and more.

Symplast is an Alliance Industry Partner with The Aesthetic Society, the first to be ANN Optimized, and a Platinum Sponsor for AmSpa. Please visit www.symplast.com to learn how Symplast can lead your practice into the next decade of aesthetics.

