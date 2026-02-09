The Aesthetic Society, The Aesthetic Foundation and The American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting Partner to Advance Patient Support and Healing

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society, its philanthropic arm, The Aesthetic Foundation, and The American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting (ABAM) today announced a new strategic purpose driven partnership grounded in a shared commitment to patient-centered care, education, and meaningful charitable impact.

The American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting

This collaboration is founded on the belief that aesthetic plastic surgery goes beyond education, artistry and innovation. It involves fostering a patient's self of wellness and comfort in her/his appearance. It includes an opportunity to care for a patient holistically, to give back to the community, promote healing, and widen access to treatments. This innovative partnership unites organizations that share commitments to not only The Society's members but to our specialty and, most importantly, to our patients.

The Aesthetic Foundation is dedicated to advancing patient care by investing in programs that expand access to high-quality aesthetic breast reconstruction after treatment for breast cancer, support patients during vulnerable moments in their care journey, as well as advance research and education that improve outcomes. Through patient assistance initiatives, charitable partnerships, and mission-driven funding, The Aesthetic Foundation works to ensure that compassion, safety, and excellence remain at the center of aesthetic plastic surgery and patient care.

The Aesthetic Society will serve as the operational and execution partner for the collaboration, applying its deep expertise in educational programming, governance, accreditation, and large-scale initiative management to ensure that the partnership's goals are delivered with excellence, accountability, and impact.

"As President of The Aesthetic Society, our highest calling is to lead as servant-leaders—by putting patients first and advancing care that restores both health and wholeness after breast cancer treatment," said Tracy Pfeifer, MD, President of The Aesthetic Society. "Healing is about more than survival; it is about dignity, quality of life, and whole-person recovery. Through our innovative partnership with ABAM, The Aesthetic Society is setting a new standard for collaboration by serving as the umbrella organization that ensures proceeds are reinvested directly into patient-centered healing programs and research. By uniting expertise, innovation, and resources, we are expanding care that reflects the needs and voices of survivors and honors the full journey of healing."

"The Aesthetic Foundation, as the research, education, and charitable arm of The Aesthetic Society, is a natural partner for ABAM, one of the premier educational events in aesthetic medicine," said Patricia McGuire, MD, President of The Aesthetic Foundation. "This partnership extends the Foundation's mission by advancing research and support initiatives that directly benefit breast cancer patients. ABAM's longstanding philanthropic commitment, including its support of Image Reborn, aligns seamlessly with our focus on compassionate care, education, and meaningful impact. Together, we are strengthening our collective ability to support patients at every stage of their healing journey."

"For nearly two decades, ABAM has been committed to advancing global education in aesthetic surgery while giving back to those most in need," said Renato Saltz, MD, Past-President of The Aesthetic Society and Founder and Chair of The American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting. "Through our longstanding support of the Image Reborn Foundation, we have helped provide restorative, no-cost healing retreats to thousands of breast cancer survivors. This partnership with The Aesthetic Foundation and The Aesthetic Society allows us to expand that mission, combining education, philanthropy, and collaboration to further support patients, research, and the broader aesthetic community."

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society, founded in 1967, is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine globally.

About The Aesthetic Foundation:

The Aesthetic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable foundation. Its mission is to improve the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic surgery and medicine. For three decades, The Foundation has championed philanthropy, supporting education and funding trailblazing research that enhances patient outcomes. The Aesthetic Foundation is supported exclusively through dues of member plastic surgeons and donations.

About ABAM

The American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting® (ABAM) is a nonprofit, multidisciplinary educational meeting that brings together aesthetic professionals from the United States and abroad each February in Park City, Utah, for an international exchange of knowledge in aesthetic surgery. For the past 18 years, ABAM has donated more than $1 million to the Image Reborn Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing no-cost healing retreats for breast cancer survivors. Through this longstanding philanthropic partnership, Image Reborn has supported more than 5,000 survivors who have attended the retreat over the past 27 years across locations in Utah, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

