The Aesthetic Society Unveils 2021 Plastic Surgery Predictions

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society has released its 2021 predictions detailing what plastic surgery trends are expected in the coming year. With more than 2,600 board-certified plastic surgeons comprising its membership, The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of research, education, and what lies ahead for the aesthetic industry. Insight from its members includes specific trends born out of the era of COVID-19, mask-wearing, and an uptick in video calls.

"2021 promises to be a unique year for our specialty given the COVID-19 crisis," says Herluf Lund, MD, President of The Aesthetic Society. "Because so many people are working from home, they are able to have a surgical procedure, continue to work, and recover privately. This represents an opportunity many patients have never experienced previously. As we continue to spend more and more time on video calls, rejuvenation and enhancements to the face, eyes, and neck will likely be leading procedures this year. Our members are dedicated to safety and will continue to educate patients and physicians on safety protocols as we continue aesthetic surgery in 2021."

The Most Coveted Surgical Procedures:

Aesthetic Society surgeons predict jawline contouring will gain popularity in 2021. With people spending hours on screen time, complaints are rolling in from patients who are acutely aware of extra skin or fat underneath their neck. Now that virtual meetings and video calls are the new normal, patients want a sharp neck contour.

Liposuction is likely to surpass breast augmentation in 2021. The decreased access to health clubs and fitness group facilities has contributed to weight gain and people are going to look for options for improvement.

Men and Plastic Surgery:

Men will seek subtle surgical procedures with high impact like blepharoplasty. This procedure has been increasing in popularity over the past 10 years and can result in a younger appearance. With masks being incorporated in everyday style, eyes will remain the focal point of how we look.

Body contouring and liposuction remain extremely popular with men, especially now as many men do not need to be physically in the office for work— they can recover easily at home from procedures while still being on the job.

Millennials and Generation Z:

Younger patients are all about prevention and they are educated on plastic surgery procedures because so much plastic surgery related content is available on social media like TikTok and Instagram.

The popularity of injectables and facial injections skyrocketed in the last several years. It has become part of culture and the millennial generation is being raised with injectables and facial fillers as an accepted part of regular "grooming" – just as getting one's nails or hair done.

What Should Be Phased Out:

"Foxy eyes"—a procedure trending on social media and popularized by the lifted eyebrows of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid . Threads are used to lift the eyebrows, giving eyes an almond shape. Patients ask for it because they see it on many younger celebrities. At the end of the day, there are risks and members advise against altering your facial features just because it's trendy.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

