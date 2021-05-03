The Aesthetic Surgery Education And Research Foundation Elects Louis L. Strock, MD As Its New President

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) announced the election of Louis L. Strock, MD, a plastic surgeon practicing in Fort Worth, Texas as its new President. Dr. Strock is an aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. ASERF is the philanthropic research and education arm of The Aesthetic Society. As President of ASERF, Dr. Strock plans to leverage research and technology advancements from the Aesthetic One app and Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) to gain deeper insights for both doctors and patients.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as President of the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation. The past year, under the leadership of Dr. Luis M Rios Jr., has been transformational for ASERF, with much work still to be done to utilize the data of Aesthetic One and Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN)", says Dr. Louis Strock, president. "These technologies, developed in collaboration with ASERF and The Aesthetic Society, will facilitate research projects underway on Breast Implant Illness and other topics critical to aesthetic surgery. I look forward to working with The Aesthetic Society and its President, Dr. William P. Adams Jr., to advance the capabilities of these technologies to benefit our specialty and membership."

Dr. Strock is in private practice in Fort Worth, Texas and Clinical Assistant Professor UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. His practice focuses on aesthetic surgery of the breast, body, and face. Special interests of his practice include transaxillary breast augmentation, breast implant replacement and revision procedures, and breast lift with implants.

A graduate of Amherst College, Dr. Strock earned his MD at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where he also completed residencies in Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He served as Assistant Professor in Surgery, Department of Plastic Surgery, at UTMB before beginning his private practice in Fort Worth in 1996. He has served The Aesthetic Society as an educator and frequent speaker on aesthetic breast surgery at national meetings and sponsored symposia, Aesthetic Society Traveling Professor 2012-2017, and member of the Exhibits Committee. He has served on the ASERF Board of Directors, and on the Lifetime Achievement Award Committee and Mollenkopf Grants Committee. Dr. Strock was also recently appointed to be a Clinical Editor of the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. He has written numerous articles and textbook chapters on aesthetic breast surgery.

Other newly named ASERF officers serving on the Executive Committee are as follows:

President-Elect: Michael A. Bogdan, MD, MBA Fellowship-trained and certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Bogdan spent six years of residency at Stanford University. Dr. Bogdan completed his undergraduate education at The University of Maryland at College Park. He earned his MD from Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Bogdan also holds an MBA from the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas.

Vice-President: Bruce W. Van Natta, MD Board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Van Natta has been a practicing plastic surgeon in Indianapolis for over 25 years. A graduate of DePauw University, he received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine where he originally planned to become a cardiovascular surgeon. He completed five years of general surgery residency with an additional two and a half years in the specialty of plastic surgery. He is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Plastic Surgery section of Indiana University Medical Center and travels extensively giving presentations on a national level on breast surgery and soft tissue support. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Van Natta is Medical Advisor for Allergan Breast Aesthetics and was an active investigator in all of the clinical trials leading up to the re-release of silicone gel breast implants.

Treasurer: Mark W. Clemens, MD Board-certified in Plastic Surgery, Dr. Mark Clemens is an Associate Professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. With expertise in complex reconstruction and microsurgery, his recent focus has been on Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). Dr. Clemens serves as an American Society of Plastic Surgeons' (ASPS) society liaison to the US FDA and chairs a subcommittee for ASPS overseeing US research and education efforts for BIA-ALCL. Dr. Clemens completed his Plastic Surgery residency at Georgetown University. In 2011, he came to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas where he completed a fellowship in Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery. Upon completion of his fellowship, Dr. Clemens was recruited to the Department of Plastic Surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center where he is an Associate Professor.

Secretary: Caroline Glicksman, MD, MSJ board-certified plastic surgeon in New Jersey, Dr. Caroline Glicksman has been in private practice in Sea Girt since 1991. She attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts, and in 1980 received a BS in microbiology and a BA in sociology. Dr. Glicksman went on to attend the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, receiving her MD in 1985. After completing her general surgery training at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC, she completed her plastic surgery residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in 1991. She then went on to complete an additional fellowship in cosmetic surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. In 2020, she received her Masters in Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Law from Seton Hall Law School.

ASERF works diligently each year to select the best grant applications, as well as fund directed research projects that will most greatly impact the sub-specialty of aesthetic plastic surgery. If you would like to support the mission, you may donate here:

http://www.aserf.org/donor-benefits/make-a-difference . ASERF is grateful to those who have given and hopes that with continued support we will be able to further our mission for years to come.

About ASERF:

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable foundation. Its mission is to identify and pursue those issues relevant to advancing the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic medicine through independent, unbiased, directed research, and groundbreaking education. ASERF is supported exclusively by charitable donations and research revenues. For more information, visit www.aserf.org.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.

