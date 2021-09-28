The AI-powered Employee Experience Arrives, as Eightfold AI Rolls Out Self-Service Capabilities and New Reporting Dashboards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today at HR Tech 2021 announced several new breakthroughs and capabilities, including a consumer-grade user experience, and powerful new reporting and analytics enhancements, all with the goal of empowering employees to intuitively engage with an AI platform and use it to progress their own individual careers.

The ability to derive actionable insights from talent data continues to drive a shift from traditional HCM solutions to AI-powered self-service career path applications. The increased emphasis on positive employee appeal, work productivity, and simplification of day-to-day employee experiences is a core offering of the Eightfold Talent Intelligence Platform. The platform leverages the world's largest underlying global data set to fully understand the availability, maturity, relevance, learnability and evolution of skills within specific organizations and throughout the global market, while also allowing for real-time insights and reporting in Talent Acquisition and Talent Management applications. Employees, through Career Hub, can now understand and acquire the skills and experiences needed to grow within their organizations and, where applicable, across functions.

"We have put the power of the most advanced AI platform directly into employees' hands," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President at Eightfold AI. "Through the use of a platform that learns daily, our clients have shown a commitment to equal access to growth opportunities and the continual improvement of their entire organization."

Eightfold's Talent Intelligence Platform now features:

A consumer-grade user experience which increases internal development, paired with intelligent onboarding. The result is a highly personalized experience that benefits the organization and employee alike.

Real-time deep analytics on skills that allows the organization to view detailed insights on the skill strengths and gaps across all employees and hiring prospects.

Customizable dashboards that facilitate a deeper and more relevant understanding of the organization.

An easily navigated Career Hub that matches employees to internal roles, projects, mentors, and learning courses aligned with their desired career path.

Automated and tailored career pathing, which predicts future role fits based on inferred and adjacent skills, and surfaces best-fit growth opportunities to employees, including lateral and non-traditional career moves.

Eightfold AI is a Diamond sponsor at HR Tech 2021 , where you can hear directly from customers, partners, and see a demonstration of the Talent Intelligence Platform. Learn more at Eightfold.ai .

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI® delivers the Talent Intelligence Platform™, the most effective way for organizations to retain top performers, upskill and reskill the workforce, recruit top talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold AI's deep learning artificial intelligence platform has been issued numerous patents based on its ability to empower enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

SOURCE Eightfold AI

Related Links

http://www.eightfold.ai

