THE AI REALITY CHECK: DRUID AI PRODUCTION DATA REVEALS THE GAP BETWEEN AI HYPE AND ENTERPRISE ADOPTION

The first in an annual series, the report examines real-world outcomes of live AI agents across healthcare, higher education, financial services, and HR & IT

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Druid AI today released the 2026 AI Adoption Benchmark Report, a data-backed analysis that examines how enterprise AI agents actually behave at production scale. While much of the AI market relies on executive sentiment and future intent, Druid AI reveals what users are actually doing once AI agents are deployed in live enterprise environments.

The report draws on 15 months of anonymised production telemetry from January 2025 through March 2026 across healthcare, higher education, financial services, and HR&IT environments. The findings challenge several widely held assumptions about where enterprise AI adoption and operational value are concentrated.

Joseph Kim, CEO of Druid AI, said, "There have been plenty of 'State of AI' reports based on surveys that illustrate the current sentiments on Agentic AI. At Druid, what we thought might add more value is to share what these agents are actually doing once in production. After analysing 15 months of AI agent data across four industries and hundreds of enterprise customers, the patterns on what is working and how you can make it work are clear."

Use Front-Door Demand as the Entry Point, Then Go Inside

Across all four industries, demand clusters in a small set of high-frequency, front-door workflows: customer and student servicing, patient access, and workplace operations.

In financial services, three workflow types account for 90% of all production volume.

In higher education, three workflows drive 92% of usage.

Leaders should use front-door demand as the entry point, then expand into deeper workflow orchestration where integrations, policy controls and governed handoff create the next layer of value.

Measure Governed Resolution, Not Deflection Alone

Containment rates vary by sector, and the variance speaks more than the rates themselves. High containment is not the goal – governed resolution is.

This requires AI to automatically resolve the correct work and escalate the appropriate cases to a human, while preserving the full context.

Higher Education: The 99.5% containment rate reflects mostly student general inquiries.

HR & IT: The 93% containment rate reflects governed resolution, where business rules intentionally escalate for security approvals, policy exceptions or live troubleshooting.

Healthcare: The 87% containment rate ensures that business rules intentionally bring in human staff for policy reviews, clinical exception handling or live involvement.

Financial Services: The 80% containment rate results from business rules that route interactions to human agents for risk review, compliance policy, and complex advisory or upsell opportunities.

Choose the Right Value Story

Production data shows AI agents deliver value through two distinct patterns. The business case must match the specific environment.

Continuity (Healthcare, Higher Education and Financial Services): AI provides 24/7 service when 29% to 39% of demand arrives outside standard business hours.

Absorption (HR & IT): Just 6% of demand arrives after hours, but 24% comes between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. alone. In this case, the stronger business case is peak-hour capacity absorption.

Real-World AI Patterns of Four Industries

Pattern Healthcare Higher Education Financial Services HR & IT Top 3 Workflows Concentration 57 % 92 % 90 % 64 % Channel Voice 54% Chat 46% Chat 95% Chat 70% Messaging 30% Chat 94% Off-Hours Volume 29 % 39 % 31 % 6 % Peak Hour 10 a.m. (8%) 2 p.m. (8%) 12 p.m. (8%) 9 a.m. (12%) Containment Rate 87 % 99 % 80 % 93 %

The full 2026 AI Adoption Benchmark Report is available at Druid's 2026 AI Adoption Benchmark.

About Druid AI

Druid AI (druidai.com) delivers AI that works: proven, industry-ready AI Agents for Higher Education, Healthcare, Retail, Banking, and Insurance, built on a best-in-class Conversational AI Platform. Druid helps organizations deploy always-on, policy-accurate agents across chat, SMS, voice, and email that automate end-to-end customer and employee journeys while integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems.

With reusable workflows and content packs and embedded multilingual capability, Druid enables secure, governed automation at enterprise scale. Founded in 2018, Druid AI supports 350+ clients globally and an ecosystem of 250+ partners.

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