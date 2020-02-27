The AKC Canine Health Foundation Awards Over $2.1 Million in New Canine Health Research Grants

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs and their owners, has recently awarded over $2.1 million in 36 new canine health research grants.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2020, the AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) awards grants for research projects that meet the highest scientific standards and have the greatest potential to advance the health of all dogs. In this latest round of grants, promising studies in many areas of canine health research, including canine oncology and neurology, are now possible. These new grants address important cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention, including for canine lymphoma, osteosarcoma, bladder cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, and hemangiosarcoma. CHF is responsive to donors, dog owners, breeders, and the veterinary community in focusing on areas of greatest need for canine health, including studies with One Health implications to benefit both dogs and humans.

Highlights from the new canine health research grants include:

Grant 02772: Identifying Early Stage Ultra-rare Mutations as Predictive Biomarkers of Lymphoma in High-risk versus Low-risk Breeds Within the Dog Aging Project

Principal Investigator: Daniel Promislow, PhD; University of Washington

Canine lymphoma risk associated with variation in the frequency and type of rare precancerous mutations will be evaluated in this large cohort study. This work is part of the Dog Aging Project, a groundbreaking study seeking to understand how genes, lifestyle, and environment influence aging.

Grant 02773: Histotripsy for Treatment of Canine Appendicular Osteosarcoma

Principal Investigator: Joanne Tuohy, DVM; Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine

A precision non-thermal focused ultrasound method that mechanically breaks down tissues and can potentially activate the immune system against osteosarcoma will be studied as an alternative treatment for primary and metastatic osteosarcoma in dogs.

Grant 02732-A: Tumor-educated Platelets: A Minimally Invasive Liquid Biopsy for Early Cancer Diagnosis

Principal Investigator: Unity Jeffery, VetMB, PhD; Texas A&M AgriLife Research

A study of platelet RNA profiles as a first step in developing a blood-based screening test or liquid biopsy for canine cancer.

Grant 02802: Clinical Trial of Prevotella histicola Supplementation to Ameliorate Meningoencephalomyelitis of Unknown Origin (MUO)

Principal Investigator: Nick Jeffery, BVSc, PhD; Texas A&M University

A study of the important relationship between the canine gut, its microbiome, and the brain to test a new treatment for this devastating immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system of dogs which resembles multiple sclerosis in humans.

02800: Defining the Effect of Genotype, Breed and Age on the Risk of Developing Canine Degenerative Myelopathy and Investigating the Molecular Mechanisms Underlying That Risk

Principal Investigators: Gary Johnson, DVM, PhD and Joan Coates, DVM, MS; University of Missouri

Defining the risk of developing degenerative myelopathy in genetically at-risk dogs will inform breeding decisions while exploring the molecular mechanisms responsible for disease onset will aid in disease management.

"These recent cancer and neurological disease grants for research demonstrate innovative approaches to understanding the genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors that influence disease," states CHF Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Diane Brown. "Along with our recently awarded grants to study gastrointestinal disease, toxicology, immunology, and more, CHF leads the way to new and compelling canine health research that will make possible diagnostic and treatment breakthroughs benefitting all dogs and their owners."

With these research grants, CHF has now surpassed a milestone of 1,000 research and educational grants awarded since they were founded by the American Kennel Club in 1995. CHF independently manages $11.1 million in 153 active canine health research grants, available to view in their Research Grants Portfolio at www.akcchf.org/researchportfolio. Requests for proposals on reproductive conditions, dental disease, tick-borne disease, and more are scheduled throughout 2020. View CHF's latest canine health research grants awarded in 2020 at http://www.akcchf.org/research/research-portfolio/program-area/2020_Awarded_Grants.html.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $56 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

