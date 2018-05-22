The Alcatel 3V offers TCL custom-built 2K display, dual rear cameras, biometric security and more for under $150

"The Alcatel 3V reflects our continued commitment to making great mobile technology available to everyone," said Eric Anderson, General Manager of Alcatel North America. "Now you can access elegant design and premium features like 2K displays, dual rear cameras and facial recognition technology for a price that was previously unattainable to smartphone customers on a budget."

SIMGANIC DESIGN AND 2K DISPLAY

The Alcatel 3V is the first device in the U.S. to utilize Alcatel's new SIMGANIC design, which was introduced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This new design philosophy, offers a balance of organic and simplicity from a human centric perspective, and reflects a beginning for the evolution of Alcatel's product portfolio. With SIMGANIC design, the 3V is crafted with beautifully curved lines, sleek 2.5D contoured edge glass, and curved backs, for a comfortable fit.

By leveraging parent company TCL's award-winning display technology, Alcatel is able to deliver high-quality custom panels to a much lower price point than competing devices. Because of this, the Alcatel 3V includes an impressive 2K (2160x1080) screen in an 18:9 form factor, allowing customers to watch high-resolution movies, browse the Internet easier, and connect with friends and loved ones with social media more quickly and efficiently.

IMAGING AND SOCIAL SHARING

The Alcatel 3V uses a 12MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP secondary depth camera with LED flash, which produces greater depth of field and enables customers to re-focus shots after they're taken, resulting in beautiful images using real-time bokeh effect. It also comes with 5MP front-facing cameras with LED flash for well-lit selfies, no matter what time of day.

Alcatel also makes it easy for customers to take pictures and seamlessly share them with friends and family. The Alcatel 3V comes with a suite of intuitive photo editing tools called Social Mode, which will allow you to take, edit and share photos in a fun and more efficient way. With Social Square, you can review recently captured photos in one half of the screen, while the camera viewfinder remains active in the other half. This enables customers to review pictures as quickly as they take them, while making it possible to take new pictures at the same time. Instant Collage lets you mash up your best shots into pre-set arrangements. Each section of the collage is taken one-by-one using the camera viewfinder and shifts to the next shape as you progress through the collage. Photo Booth brings back those nostalgic photo moments from the fair or friends' parties by taking four pictures in a row, one shot per second.

BIOMETRIC SECURITY

Another key experience featured in the Alcatel 3V is enhanced biometric security. In addition to the built-in fingerprint sensor conveniently located on the back, the Alcatel 3V comes with Face Key, a new level of facial recognition security that enables you to easily unlock your device by simply glancing at the screen. In a process that takes less than half a second, Face Key breaks down each facial scan into over a hundred data points to ensure a more reliable match.

The Alcatel 3V is unlocked to GSM networks and will be available in the U.S. in Spectrum Black for $149.99 on Amazon next week, rolling out to Best Buy and Walmart stores in the coming weeks.

