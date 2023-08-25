The All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Makes Big Screen Debut in "Blue Beetle"

  • Multiple Generations of Tacoma, including a bespoke 2024 Tacoma, designed by Toyota's CALTY Design Studio, are featured in Warner Bros. Pictures' film "Blue Beetle"
  • Tacoma's versatility and legacy are showcased throughout the fun-filled DC Super Hero film
  • Tacoma is the best-selling mid-size pickup for last 18 years

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the highly anticipated reveal of the 2024 Tacoma, Toyota teamed up with DC's newest Super Hero in his debut movie, "Blue Beetle," which made its world premiere in theaters last week. The action-packed movie, filled with heart and humor, features multiple generations of Tacoma as Jaime Reyes is forever changed when an ancient piece of alien technology, the Scarab, transforms the college grad into the hero The Blue Beetle.

Jaime and the entire Reyes family depend on their favorite 3rd generation Toyota Tacoma throughout the movie. The "Taco" is the pride and joy of Jaime's Uncle Rudy, played by George Lopez. Watch how Blue Beetle, his family, and their trusty Tacoma are able to take on anything. Also, be on the lookout for a special cameo appearance by the All-New 4th generation Tacoma.

Toyota's design and engineering teams collaborated with DC to develop a unique 2024 Tacoma design and signature paint featured in the film.

"We tasked our talented CALTY Studio team, led by Scott Roller, to conjure up a Tacoma that matched the singular style of the beloved, soon-to-be-iconic 'Taco' Uncle Rudy has made his own over the years, but in a way that was modern and integrated with the new 2024 Tacoma design," said Tacoma Chief Engineer Sheldon Brown. "This is where the design of the 'Blue Taco' came from, and it was a pleasure to work on." 

Toyota trucks have a history in Hollywood, as the 1985 Toyota SR5 Xtra Cab was the coveted truck of Marty McFly in the 1980s film "Back to the Future." Additionally, the first-generation Tundra was featured in "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," with 600 T3 Special Edition Tundras sold that same year.

The 2024 Tacoma is the latest iteration of this off-road 4x4 icon and features an available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain offering up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. of torque. This new truck has a rugged style, multiple powertrain options, 4x4 capability, and the latest safety and tech features. Also, new for 2024 is the first ever Trailhunter grade, which has been engineered from the ground-up to be the ultimate overlanding machine. The all-new 2024 Tacoma will be in dealerships by the end of the year.

About Toyota:
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

About "Blue Beetle":
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film "Blue Beetle," marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab—called Khaji-Da—suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, "Blue Beetle" is now in theaters only and is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

