Standard i-FORCE powertrain with up to 278 Horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of Torque

Available i-FORCE MAX with up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of Torque

Standard power rear window with an available hands-free power liftgate

First-ever Trailhunter and Platinum grades now offered

Available 14-inch Touchscreen Display

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard on all models

MSRP starting at $40,770 , plus $1,450 DPH

, plus DPH On-sale early 2025

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota 4Runner's reputation as a go-anywhere adventure vehicle has cemented it as an icon in American off-road culture. For over 40 years, 4Runner has stayed true to its original concept as an extremely capable, dynamic, and durable off-roader. As it enters its 6th generation, 4Runner has never been more capable, advanced and refined. Amenities and the passenger experience were key focus areas during vehicle development. 4Runner will now offer nine grades that include the first-ever Trailhunter and Platinum grades. Fans can expect the 2025 4Runner to hit dealerships in January of 2025. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $40,770, plus $1,450 for Delivery Processing and Handling.

The All-New 2025 Toyota 4Runner: The Icon That Inspires Exploration

New for the 6th generation 4Runner is the 2.4 liter turbocharged i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, standard on the TRD Pro, the first-ever Trailhunter and Platinum and available on TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium and Limited grades. A 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder i-FORCE engine is standard on the SR5, TRD Sport, and TRD Sport Premium grades, and available on TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium and Limited.

The i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo offers up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of torque and has up to an EPA-estimated 26 MPG highway. The second powertrain, the i-FORCE MAX hybrid, produces up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. The i-FORCE MAX 4Runner brings all the power and capability midsize SUV fans love and has up to an EPA-estimated 24 MPG highway rating.

The 4Runner embraces its adventurous roots and takes them to the next level with the all-new Trailhunter grade. Trailhunter builds upon Toyota's legendary off-road and overlanding credibility with purpose-built engineering and robust components. Exclusively powered by i-FORCE MAX, Trailhunter includes standard features such as Old Man Emu® shocks, a low-profile high-mount air intake, 33-inch Toyo® tires with 18-inch bronze-finished wheels, an on-board air compressor and distinctive exterior features like RIGID Industries® color selectable LED fog lamps, an ARB® roof rack and the bronze-colored "TOYOTA" heritage-inspired grille with an integrated LED Light Bar.

The TRD Pro is also an i-FORCE MAX exclusive grade and packs in additional standard features like TRD-Tuned FOX® QS3 adjustable shocks with rear remote reservoirs, a TRD performance air intake and 33-inch Toyo® tires with 18-inch black alloy wheels.

4Runner is available in 2-Wheel, part-time 4-Wheel and Full-time 4-Wheel Drive. All i-FORCE MAX grades come standard with 4-Wheel Drive that is ready for the road or trail. The Limited and Platinum grades have Full-time 4-Wheel Drive with an electronic locking center differential.

A Firm Foundation

The 4Runner utilizes Toyota's TNGA-F global platform shared with the Tacoma, Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia. Much like its brethren, high-strength steel with blanking and laser welds are used throughout the chassis to increase rigidity over the previous generation, and aluminum is used on the upper body to reduce weight. Frame crossmembers are also strengthened to increase durability. Enhanced ride and handling characteristics on 4Runner were brought to life with suspensions tuned specifically to each grade. For instance, TRD Sport has TRD Sport-tuned shocks for a more responsive feel. The TRD Off-Road grade is equipped with monotube Bilstein® remote reservoir shocks for extended wheel travel and greater heat dissipation and includes an end stop control valve (ESCV) that provides increased damping force as the suspension comes closer to full bound stroke.

TRD Pro comes fitted with TRD-tuned FOX® QS3 three-way adjustable internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs for improved high speed off-road performance. Trailhunter includes Old Man Emu® (OME) forged monotube shocks with remote reservoirs that are tuned for optimum levels of off-road control and load carrying capability.

The Limited and Platinum grades feature adaptive variable suspension tuned for on road conditions to help give the 4Runner a smooth and luxurious ride.

4Runner features Electric Power Steering (EPS) to provide improved steering feel and facilitate the incorporation of additional safety and convenience features.

Trail Ready

One noteworthy feature of the all-new 4Runner is the Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), which is standard on Trailhunter and TRD Pro. SDM increases suspension articulation across the whole vehicle at the push of a button.

TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter drivers can view potential obstacles that are looming on the trail via the Multi-Terrain Monitor that can display crisply on the available 14-inch touchscreen. For tricky situations, 4Runner offers standard underbody protection and easy access recovery points.

4Runner will be offered in 2WD, part-time 4WD or Full-time 4WD. 2WD models will feature an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD), and four-wheel-drive models have an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range along with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) and an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD). An electronic locking rear differential is standard on TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro and Trailhunter grades. The Limited is offered with an available full-time four-wheel-drive system with a center locking differential on i-FORCE MAX models, while this setup is standard on Platinum grades.

Multi-Terrain Select is functional in both 4WD-High and 4WD-Low, offering adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain such as Mud, Dirt, and Sand. 4Runner also makes available Toyota's next-generation CRAWL Control technology that acts as a low-speed, off-road cruise control. When traction is extremely limited, the available electronically activated locking rear differential can help split power sent to the rear 50/50 between the rear wheels. Downhill Assist Control is another off-road feature available and helps the driver navigate descents by limiting the speed of the vehicle.

4Runner is designed and built for a wide variety of demands. Needing to pull a trailer, boat or UTV means towing capability is a crucial feature. Fortunately, 4Runner is up to the challenge thanks to its maximum towing capacity of 6,000 lbs.

Impressive towing capability is paired with available advanced towing features a trailer brake controller and a digital rear-view mirror. Trailer Back Up Guide with Straight Path Assist is also available and features a combination of sensors and cameras to help keep the trailer in a straight line while reversing, allowing the driver to focus solely on throttle and braking. This technology also gives the driver a 360-degree simulated top-down view of the vehicle to aid overall visibility, including tough-to-see areas around the truck and trailer. During regular on-road driving conditions, 4Runner's standard Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) can identify when a trailer is being towed and extend the area of detection to recognize and alert the driver to potential hazards in blind spots for not only the vehicle, but the trailer as well.

Nine Grades

4Runner now offers more grades than ever before. It is available in SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

The i-FORCE MAX powertrain is available on TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited and standard on Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. Hybrid 4Runner grades are not only powerful but they also add functionality with a standard 2400W AC power supply to both the cabin and cargo area.

The SR5 grade is well equipped and ready for adventure. It comes available in rear wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive. Drivers will easily be able to read vehicle information on the 7-inch color multi-information display or select their favorite tunes on the 8-inch audio multimedia screen. More fan favorite standard features are LED head and fog lights, power rear liftgate window, Smart Key and even 12 cup holders.

The TRD Sport grade adds standard Sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black hood scoop, automatic climate control, a large 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and Qi-wireless charger.

The TRD Sport Premium grade builds on TRD Sport and adds SofTex-trimmed power seats, a massive 14-inch audio multimedia touchscreen with JBL premium audio, the JBL FLEX portable speaker, a Panoramic View Monitor, hands-free power liftgate, TRD shift knob and heated steering wheel.

TRD Off-Road offers customers similar spec as TRD Sport but adds high strength under body protection, 18" wheels, 33" all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks® and Multi Terrain Select with Crawl control.

TRD Off-Road Premium builds on TRD Off-Road and adds a Multi-Terrain Monitor, SofTex-trimmed power seats, 14-inch audio multimedia touchscreen with JBL premium audio, the JBL FLEX portable speaker, hands-free power lift gate, TRD shift knob and heated steering wheel.

The Limited grade is a more sophisticated driving experience with heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats plus available power-extending running boards, 14-inch touchscreen, JBL® Premium Audio with JBL® FLEX portable speaker, available digital rearview mirror, and a power moonroof.

The Trailhunter grade has been designed from the ground up to be the ultimate overlanding rig and adventure-ready right from the dealer. On the inside, Trailhunter offers a bespoke Mineral colored heated and ventilated SofTex®-trimmed front seats and standard Old Man Emu (OME) 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks.

4Runner TRD Pro features TRD-tuned FOX® QS3 Internal Bypass shocks with 2.5-inch aluminum housings and rear remote reservoirs. Quick Switch 3 (QS3) technology allows for manual adjustment of compression damping on each shock to match the terrain. The interior is available in Black or Cockpit Red with technical-camo-pattern inserts, heated and ventilated SofTex®-trimmed seats with power adjustability. TRD Pro also uses a TRD performance air intake and exhaust to allow the i-FORCE MAX engine to breathe even more efficiently and features unique exterior features such as 20-inch LED light bar integrated into a heritage-inspired "TOYOTA" grille, and RIGID Industries® LED fog lamps.

The 2025 4Runner introduces its first-ever Platinum grade which offers customers a high-end, luxury experience with all the capability you expect in a 4Runner. Platinum slots above the Limited grade by adding unique black exterior styling elements, premium leather-trimmed seats, heated second-row outboard seats, a standard tow tech package, Head-Up Display and automatic rain sensing wipers.

The color palette for 4Runner includes Ice Cap, Cutting Edge (new), Underground, Black, Heritage Blue, Everest (new), as well as the TRD Pro-exclusive color the 2025 model year – Mudbath. Plus, premium colors including Supersonic Red and Wind Chill Pearl.

Advanced Tech

4Runner receives Toyota's latest technology with an 8-inch or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen displays Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and pairs well with the available Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced power output. A USB-C data and charging port is integrated on the right side of the display, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with selectable gauges is also standard on all i-FORCE MAX 4Runner grades.

Also standard on all grades is a Smart Key System with push-button start. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, available Digital Key compatibility connects with select smartphones to allow vehicle entry, and vehicle starting (4G network dependent). The Digital Key can also be remotely shared with others to give more control over vehicle access rather than giving someone the physical key. Additionally, a Card Key is available, which is a credit card-sized smart key that allows the driver to carry their key easily and conveniently with them wherever they go.

For music lovers, the 4Runner offers an available fourteen-speaker JBL® premium audio, including an externally coupled subwoofer for improved output and a JBL® FLEX portable speaker, on Limited, Platinum, Trailhunter and TRD Pro, and available on TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road. When docked on the dash, the JBL® FLEX charges and operates as the center channel speaker. When undocked, the JBL® FLEX portable Bluetooth speaker can run for up to six hours, be paired with other Toyota JBL® FLEX Portable Speakers, and can be submerged in up to three feet of water.

MAXimum Control

The i-FORCE MAX 4Runner also comes with standard Drive Mode Select, available modes that allow the driver to change the settings of the drive force, suspensions, steering system, etc., all at the twist of a dial. Standard drive models include Normal, Eco, and Sport, which adjust shift and pedal mapping, HVAC performance, and steering feel based on the selected drive mode. The Limited and Platinum grades add two additional pre-programmed drive modes, Sport S+ and Comfort, as well as a Custom mode allowing the driver ultimate control over their driving experience. A Tow/Haul setting is available on most 4Runner grades and is standard on all i-FORCE MAX grades, providing enhanced throttle response and transmission functionality while towing.

Rugged Choices

The all-new youthful and dynamic 4Runner nicely rounds out Toyota's rugged lineup of tough body-on-frame vehicles. From the full-size Tundra to the iconic off-road legend Land Cruiser, customers now have five fresh trucks to choose from. These vehicles give customers more choice when it comes to finding a vehicle that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyles. They are designed to handle almost anything the elements throw their way, and their incredible capability gives owners the tools they need to get out and discover all the hidden wonders the world has to offer.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

All 2025 4Runner models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety and convenience systems.

This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is now a part of Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

Including the addition of Proactive Driving Assist, the Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Lane Tracing Assist and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control must be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings in order to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles' driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System is a function of Lane Tracing Assist. It's designed to monitor the driver's inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they're inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2025 4Runner also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years, unlimited mileage of Roadside Assistance.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

