PLANO, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's Trailhunter line up is expanding. Learn more when the all-new 2025 4Runner makes its world debut, April 9, at 7:15pm Pacific Daylight Time.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

The all-new 4Runner answers the call of the wild. Coming April 9.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Adam Lovelady

[email protected]

Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom.com

For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America