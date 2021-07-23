The Aloha Spirit Enlivens Residents at Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

The team at Watercrest Winter Park enlivened guests' senses with the sights, sounds and tastes of traditional Hawaiian celebration. Guests were greeted at the door with vibrant leis, a Hawaiian custom wishing one, 'a happy life.' It is an unspoken expression of 'Aloha,' meaning the flower lei may last for only a brief moment in time, but the sentiment behind it lasts forever. Hula dancers entertained the crowds to the beat of festive Hawaiian music while guests dined upon a lavish spread including island fruits, piña colada cupcakes, and roasted pig.

The Hawaiian culture is widely recognized for their compassion and affection for their elders (Kūpuna). Similar to the time honored traditions of the Hawaiian culture, Watercrest communities offer residents a warm, relaxed, yet refined ambiance to experience service that enlivens the senses, instills well-being and fulfills even their unexpressed wishes and needs. Perfectly attuned to seniors' lifestyles, Watercrest's serene resort-style service offers a sanctuary of luxury and relaxation.

It's our pleasure to provide an exceptional living experience at Watercrest Winter Park, and our version of the Hawaiian luau was a symbolic and festive opportunity to welcome our current and future residents with open arms," says MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact MaryAnn Howell, Executive Director at 321-304-4898.

Watercrest Winter Park is the second development project partnered between Watercrest and Titan Development. Their first project, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care welcomed residents in 2019 in Columbia, SC.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

